Loyola Andalucía University to Seek Administrative Litigation for New Nursing Degree

Loyola Andalucía University to Resort to Legal Action for Approval of Nursing Degree

CÓRDOBA, September 6 (EUROPA PRESS) – Loyola Andalucía University has declared its intention to take legal action in order to teach the new Nursing degree as initially planned. The university claims that it has not received any response from the relevant authorities, resulting in administrative silence. This silence was confirmed on September 4, which has compelled the university to consider administrative litigation.

The rector of Loyola Andalucía University, Gabriel Pérez Alcalá, made this announcement during a press conference in Córdoba on Wednesday. He also mentioned that the university intended to introduce a new degree in Medicine for the current academic year 2023/24. Pérez Alcalá expressed hope for a forthcoming meeting with the Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats, to discuss the matter further.

Regarding the authorization for the Medicine degree, Pérez Alcalá explained that the university was supposed to receive a response from the Ministry last week. However, due to scheduling conflicts, the meeting has been postponed to September 12th or 13th. The rector emphasized the ongoing lack of communication, stating that despite continuous efforts to reach out, they have received no answer. Pérez Alcalá highlighted that administrative silence is both a legal concept and a tangible reality.

The current situation arose after the Agency for Scientific and University Quality of Andalusia (Accua), previously known as DEVA, issued a negative report in May. The report assessed the Medicine and Nursing degrees proposed by Loyola Andalucía University and concluded that they did not meet the required standards. Loyola subsequently appealed to the General Council for University Policy (CGPU), which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Universities. The CGPU returned the file concerning the Nursing degree to Accua, which has yet to issue its ruling. Consequently, Loyola has decided to take legal action due to the administrative silence that is adversely affecting them. On the other hand, the CGPU has not provided any opinion regarding the new degree in Medicine. Hence, Loyola seeks direct discussion with the Minister of Universities next week to resolve the matter.

As the academic year gets underway, Loyola Andalucía University remains determined to address these challenges and ensure the availability of quality education for its students in the field of healthcare.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

