Lu-La growing: Lukaku tries to climb towards Istanbul. The ball now passes to Inzaghi

They waited for months. Everyone has been waiting for months. But finally now there Mon-Sun it’s back in all its splendor and yesterday’s match against Atalanta proves it irrefutably. “Romelu Luke e Lautaro Martinez they feed on a single thought now. In every corner of their mind there is the sinuous profile of Istanbul – underlines the Gazzetta -. Every drop of sweat is used to dig the road to glory, to the terrible City. But, unlike the Argentine twin sure of the permanent place, the Belgian struggles, fights and scores in the attempt to convince Simone Inzaghi to let him play the final from the 1st minute: it’s a far from easy goal given the stiffness of the coach’s rotations in the Champions League, but possible given the rediscovered vein of the number 90 and his never lost feeling with the number 10″.

And then ball to Inzaghi. “The beauty of the Lu-La that was was reciprocity, the give themselves to each other, enjoying the generous assist and not just the goal. Correa’s injury has reunited the Argentinian and Belgian in the league after half, while the evergreen class of Dzeko continue to divide them in the Cup: between now and June 10 it will be up to Inzaghi to understand if it is finally the case to break the old, dusty hierarchies and unleash the Lu-La even in the Bosphorus “, we read.

