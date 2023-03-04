It’s a pretty dramatic time for various characters in the drama A Place in the Sun. after theTheresa’s infarctionit seems that another nefarious event will be faced.

Some clues seem to suggest that Dr. Luca De Santis is suffering from a serious disabling diseasethat could put his life at risk. But what could it be and where does this theory come from? The latest episodes will be analyzed below to try to better understand this storyline.

A place in the sun: a mysterious injection

Yesterday’s episode surprised the fans by revealing in the finale that Teresa had a heart attack.

This tragedy overshadowed another very particular event, which however did not escape the attention of the most attentive spectators. At a certain point Dr. can be noted Luca De Santis (Luigi Di Fiore) take a syringe to inject yourself with a mysterious liquid. But what could it possibly be?

At the moment all the theories remain valid, even if, for a matter of narrative coherence, it cannot be ruled out that it could be some narcotic substance. More probable instead that it is a drug, although it remains to be understood of what type.

Upas: what is Luca De Santis suffering from?

Many viewers thought about the diabetesas the most common condition that involves self-administering a drug, yet the syringe doesn’t look right.

Obviously it could be a carelessness of the writers, but the feeling is that it could be something else.

Someone has suggested that, as a doctor, Luca could easily give himself a simple painkiller, however it would not make much sense to show an entire sequence for such a reason.

Generally A place in the sun nothing is shown by chance and this leads to a theory, which however is supported by a clue that very few will have noticed

A detail that not everyone has noticed

On the Feb. 28 episode Michele (Alberto Rossi), during his radio broadcast, recalls that on that date is the world day of rare diseases.

At that moment Luca is present with him, who looks at him in a somewhat melancholy way. This sequence, in the light of what has just happened, assumes a different relevance and could imply the fact that Luca is suffering from some rather serious pathology.

There are many rare pathologies that require the self-administration of some drugs to slow down their disabling effects. Among these can be mentioned multiple sclerosis. In any case, in the next episodes, we will surely know more

