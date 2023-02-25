Home Health Luca Laurenti’s tears for Maurizio Costanzo: “A father has died” – The video
Health

Luca Laurenti’s tears for Maurizio Costanzo: “A father has died” – The video

by admin
Luca Laurenti’s tears for Maurizio Costanzo: “A father has died” – The video

Luca Laurenti she begins to speak in a broken voice, then she can’t take it and bursts into tears. The memory of Maurizio Costanzo is still too vivid and the pain for his death is intertwined with all the work and personal experiences lived together with the journalist. «Maurizio is in my family setting, I spent nine years of Buona Domenica with him», begins Laurenti interviewed by Silvia Toffanin in the program very true on Channel 5. Then it stops, unable to hold back a desperate cry. “As much as I can tell the most beautiful things, like songs, I live them in the silence of my heart, and I’m sorry to cry here in front of everyone”. And again: «I say thanks above all to Maurizio, who he was like a father, one cannot and must get used to the loss of people. I will remember the rituals we performed inside the dressing room like children in a circle before going on the air, I remember his tenderness, his love for animals », continued Laurenti through tears. «On stage you saw a strong man, but then you noticed his tenderness in the small gestures, in the way he moved. Beyond the various television phenomena, if you are not human, if you don’t feel emotions, you are just a heartless phenomenon”.

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  When to eat tangerines to lower the glycemic index? Grandma's trick

You may also like

Berlin Film Festival 2023, Golden Bear to ‘Sur...

“Exercise is good for body and spirit”

Lecce-Sassuolo 0-1, goals and highlights: a Thorstvedt goal...

Sometimes being too good (with music) can become...

The vote in Nigeria between outsiders and old...

Castelbelforte (Mantova), 13-year-old beaten and attacked with scissors...

The last days of Maurizio Costanzo: Struck by...

New Dacia 2023-2024 SUVs, 2 surprise cars with...

Postage stamp of Ukraine with Banksy artwork

Whatsapp, finally goodbye to messages that make you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy