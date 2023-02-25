Luca Laurenti she begins to speak in a broken voice, then she can’t take it and bursts into tears. The memory of Maurizio Costanzo is still too vivid and the pain for his death is intertwined with all the work and personal experiences lived together with the journalist. «Maurizio is in my family setting, I spent nine years of Buona Domenica with him», begins Laurenti interviewed by Silvia Toffanin in the program very true on Channel 5. Then it stops, unable to hold back a desperate cry. “As much as I can tell the most beautiful things, like songs, I live them in the silence of my heart, and I’m sorry to cry here in front of everyone”. And again: «I say thanks above all to Maurizio, who he was like a father, one cannot and must get used to the loss of people. I will remember the rituals we performed inside the dressing room like children in a circle before going on the air, I remember his tenderness, his love for animals », continued Laurenti through tears. «On stage you saw a strong man, but then you noticed his tenderness in the small gestures, in the way he moved. Beyond the various television phenomena, if you are not human, if you don’t feel emotions, you are just a heartless phenomenon”.

