Luca Ruffino and the mystery of the purchase of Visibilia shares before his death

“Forget me.” Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino wrote the same word in all six farewell notes reserved for friends and family. The last words of the entrepreneur who had taken over Daniela Santanchè’s shares in Visibilia were an apology to family and friends. That is, the partner, the two children, the employees and the tens of thousands of condominiums who lived in the buildings that she managed. But why Ruffino decided to take his own life remains a mystery. Excluding health problems, a motivation that circulated above all in some political circles, there is however something that links her death to entrepreneurial activities. Ruffino had ordered the purchase of another 40,000 shares of Visibilia before his death. A curious choice, given that he was already the first shareholder of the Santanchè company.

The trades

Today, Il Fatto Quotidiano writes about the acquisition of other Visibilia shares by Ruffino. The acquisitions date back to 3 to 4 August through Sif Italia spa, the company that he himself founded in 1986. From the communications to the public it emerges that in early August Ruffino had authorized the purchase of 40,000 Visibilia shares. The sale would have brought it above 50%. It is not clear, says the newspaper, whether the operations were carried out personally or indicated to the staff. Public prosecutors Daniela Bertolucci and Maria Giuseppa Gravina will hear from the manager’s partner tomorrow. Meanwhile, they await the results of the autopsy. Meanwhile, yesterday Visibilia Editore collapsed on the stock market. Now the company, explains La Stampa, capitalizes on just 3 million euros. And his fate is a rebus. Ruffino participated in the capital increases (in the last one he paid 332 thousand euros) and had 45.81% of the capital in his pocket. Enough to control the company.

Purchases and sales

Therefore, the reason for further rounding up one’s quota is not understood. Unless he had some information on the relaunch of the company that made him think of further growth in shares. But which? And above all why, given that in the meantime Santanchè had slipped away? Visibilia, adds La Stampa, had also launched an integrated business plan. Which included three new lines of business. Favored by synergies with Sif. There was talk of the launch «of a new monthly publication on condominium law», but also of «a partnership with Sif aimed at developing “out of home” advertising”, away from home, between billboards and more, and finally «in the purchase of small real estate management studios in Central and Southern Italy». Ruffino was the first shareholder of Sif with 43.55%. In July he had brought two new figures to the board of directors, including his son Mirko.

The fate of Visibilia

Visibilia is currently led by director Alberto Campagnoli. In the last meeting the company had decided to publish the accounts on August 31st. Many had spoken of “black aid” at the time of his entry into the capital of the company. Ruffino had denied: «But what black aid. Daniela Santanchè owes us 1.5 million and for this reason she has also pledged her house. I have nothing to do with her otherwise and we are sorting out the things we found here.’

