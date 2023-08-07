Home » Luca Ruffino, president of Visibilia Editore, committed suicide
Health

Luca Ruffino, president of Visibilia Editore, committed suicide

by admin

1′ of reading

Found dead in Milan Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino, president of Visible Editor, a company founded by the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè. She was 60 years old. The news was reported by Dagospia and Corriere della Sera. Her body was discovered on Saturday 5 July, just before midnight, by her son, who hadn’t heard from him for several hours. Ruffino allegedly shot himself with a duly owned weapon and left a note with the family’s instructions.

According to what ANSA learns, the gesture would be linked to personal matters and serious health problems are hypothesized. Last Thursday Ruffino would also have participated for the last time in a meeting of the Board of Directors of Visibilia Editore.

View on breakinglatest.news

See also  Weather: Polar cyclone from Good Friday, with the new trajectory at risk even Easter in some regions - iLMeteo.it

You may also like

Exclusive Wellness Activities for Children: From Breathing Techniques...

Iris Setti, what we know about the woman...

If a person is choking, this is the...

The Israeli army: ‘Three militiamen killed in the...

Luca Ruffino, president of Visibilia Editore, committed suicide

Espargaro heart and pride (10), Bagnaia maturity (9),...

Streaming Platforms and Cable Offer Juicy Content in...

Chain reaction, poker for the Dai and Dai...

In the month of August these zodiac signs...

Milan, Fenerbahce raise their offer for Krunic: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy