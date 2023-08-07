Luca Ruffino, president of Visibilia Editore, committed suicide

1′ of reading

Found dead in Milan Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino, president of Visible Editor, a company founded by the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè. She was 60 years old. The news was reported by Dagospia and Corriere della Sera. Her body was discovered on Saturday 5 July, just before midnight, by her son, who hadn’t heard from him for several hours. Ruffino allegedly shot himself with a duly owned weapon and left a note with the family’s instructions.

According to what ANSA learns, the gesture would be linked to personal matters and serious health problems are hypothesized. Last Thursday Ruffino would also have participated for the last time in a meeting of the Board of Directors of Visibilia Editore.

View on breakinglatest.news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

