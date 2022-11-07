In recent days he had hit the story of Luca Sguazziniformer competitor of Dancing with the Stars, rushed to hospital for cerebral ischemia. Remaining in the medical facility for checks, Sguazzini updated his followers on Instagram about his health, trying to reassure everyone. The model, just 34 years old, was one of the most beloved contestants of Milly Carlucci’s show: the note of his illness was shared by the production, which also provided to support the family in the most difficult moment.

Dancing with the Stars, how is Luca Sguazzini after cerebral ischemia

“I am so incredibly grateful to be alive and for the support we have received from all of you ”, he wrote a few days ago on Instagram. The news of Luca Sguazzini’s cerebral ischemia had shocked fans of Milly Carlucci’s show, as well as the team itself, to say the least. Rushed to hospital on November 1, the program note had added some details about his health.

“Unfortunately Luca Sguazzini has recently had three episodes of cerebral ischemia. Fortunately he is alive, but he will have to undergo further checks and investigations to understand the causes “. The former competitor of Dancing with the Stars he is still in the hospital, where he is now will also face an operation to try to further investigate what happened.

Luca Sguazzini, the comment on Instagram

“Good morning, world, I’m already awake. Today is going to be a great day. They operate on me and they finally tell me something. Maybe we’ll know more about my future by tonight. I love you: enjoy every day because it is a gift. A big kiss, Luca ”, he wrote on Instagram in a story. A hard moment for a man who has always sought strength and life: on the social page Leave Everything and Wanderwhere he talks about traveling with his partner, has become a point of reference for all travellersand not only.

The lesson of life in the darkest moment

“I close my eyes and dream that soon I’ll be back running, jumping and dancing. Every day is a gift, ”she added in another story, also tagging the program and Milly Carlucci. Born in 1988, Luca Sguazzini was among the most loved competitors of Dancing with the Stars. Despite the difficult time she is experiencing, he has not lost his smile and the will to live, as well as to share some precious life lessons.

Model and photomodel, he decided to embark on the travel influencer adventure together with his partner, Sara Bertagnolli, with whom he welcomed a daughter a few months ago. He has always traveled the world – he has been in Australiain Indonesiain Jordan – and has always shared this aspect of his life with his followers, as an eternal globetrotter, a lover of new discoveries, travels and cultures. The operation is an important moment for him, especially to understand what the implications of him will be: he wants to go back to travel that world he loves so much and be with his family. A few days ago he also has celebrated the wedding anniversary with Sara: at “distance”, but united in the soul.