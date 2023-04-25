Luca Vezil, Valentina Ferragni’s ex: “That family is a military academy, they know how far they push – leggo.it

7
- Luca Vezil, Valentina Ferragni’s ex: «That family is a military academy, they know how far to push leggo.it
- Luca Vezil: «Casa Ferragni? It was like an academy. I was the one who convinced Valentina to throw herself on social media” Corriere della Sera
- Luca Vezil and the career of the Ferragni sisters: «I convinced Valentina to take the first photo» Open
- “The Ferragnez? A military academy”. Luca Vezil’s truth about his ex-girlfriend ilGiornale.it
- Luca Vezil: «Valentina Ferragni? They offered me money to tell the end of our story. Their home ilgazzettino.it
- See full coverage on Google News