Gossip and TV » Television » Selvaggia Lucarelli unmasks Giorgia Soleri: the attack on participation in Beijing Express

Giorgia Soleriinfluencer and girlfriend of Damian of the Maneskinsis one of the contestants in the new edition of “Beijing Express“. Starting from Thursday 9 March it will be possible to see the activist paired with her friend ‘Federippi’ (born Federica Fabrizi) in prime time on Sky Uno. Interviewed from “Il Corriere della Sera”, Soleri told of how she managed hers pathologies during the program, considering that it took place in India and was obliged to put a hard test his body. The model said she tried malaise even during this trip, but he understood that he can’t give up such once-in-a-lifetime experiences because of the ache and also confessed that he learned to go beyond its limits. About that, Wild Lucarelli he didn’t miss an opportunity to throw one dig to the model.

The well-known journalist has published on her Instagram stories a sarcastic comment to the statements of Giorgia Soleri. Wild wrote: “So the pain that confined her to bed for weeks and didn’t allow her to plan anything (her words), is now no longer disabling but has become manageableaccording to the occasions he cannot give up (Beijing Express)”. Then he added: “We are all happy for her, good news! Cinema is passive, invadility dynamic, after all”. The influencer did not want to respond directly to Lucarelli’s jab, but published a photo that looks like one veiled reply to the recent controversy. In fact, the story in question reads: “The reality is that many people with chronic illnesses aren’t pretending to be ill. Rather, they fake their energy, happiness, and well-being levels.”

The pathologies of Giorgia Soleri

Giorgia Soleri has never hidden that she suffers from some very painful diseases and disabling and unfortunately too often still not recognized. Among the pathologies from which he suffers, there is the vulvodiniawhich often causes chronic pain in her vulva and surrounding tissue. Furthermore, in 2021 there was an operation of endometriosis. Soleri has decided to speak publicly about such delicate topics for raise awareness on these problems and try to make them recognized as diseases in all respects.