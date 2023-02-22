Home Health Lucia Zagaria, the wife of Lino Banfi, has died. Daughter Rosanna’s announcement: “Now you’re like this again, have a good trip”
Lucia Zagaria, the wife of Lino Banfi, has died. Daughter Rosanna's announcement: "Now you're like this again, have a good trip"

Lucia Zagaria, the wife of Lino Banfi, has died. Daughter Rosanna’s announcement: “Now you’re like this again, have a good trip”

Mourning for the actor Lino Banfi. His wife Lucia Zagaria died, 85 years old, with Alzheimer’s for a long time. Her daughter Rosanna made the announcement in a touching post on Instagram, where she publishes a photo of her mother as a young man, in black and white, while she eats an ice cream smiling: “Hello mami, now you are like this again. Have a good trip“, wrote Rosanna. Lino Banfi and Lucia have been united for life: their marriage lasted more than 70 years, animated by a sincere and profound love which in recent months had prompted the actor to even write a letter to Pope Francis to ask him to fulfill the last wish of the woman, to die together.

