Tragedy and discouragement in Oderzo: Luciana Lorenzon, 57, employed in the branch of Banca Intesa San Paolo near Montebelluna, has died for what seemed to indicate the symptoms of a simple flu.

In fact, on Wednesday 1 February 2023 the woman had accused the exhaustion and joint pains typical of seasonal ailments.

Immediately contacting your family doctor, he prescribes three days of sickness and rest from the work routine. But what he thought was a simple cold turned out to be a nightmare: the woman’s physical health deteriorated in a few hours, so much so that her family members called for help.

It’s not flu, but bacterial pneumonia: Luciana dies in two days

The ambulance rushed to the woman’s home in the center of Pone di Piave transported the patient to the nearby hospital of Oderzo, in the province of Treviso. Here the 57-year-old was immediately transferred to the intensive care unit for serious injuries respiratory deficiencies, which diagnosed her with a severe form of bacterial pneumonia. Unfortunately, the woman passed away the following day, Thursday 2 February 2023.

The last farewell to Luciana Lorenzon will be given tomorrow, Monday 6 February 2023, at the church in Ponte di Piave at 3.00 pm.

Hi Luciana, have a good trip.