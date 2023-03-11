We talked about it with Dr. Sara Zamperlin, psychologist psychotherapist, on social media as @unapsicologadavantialloscreen

It’s a recently launched trend on TikTok. And the “Lucky Girl Syndrome” o Lucky Girl Syndrome. It is based on the idea that it is enough to convince yourself that things in life will always go well to really make them go the right way and get everything you want. A concept that seems to refer to positive thinking, to the ability to direct thoughts in an optimistic way to thus achieve one’s goals. But in this case we are faced with something different and perhaps more risky. “A positive attitude certainly has an influence on some of what we do. Like when we go to a job interview with an enthusiastic attitude”, explains the doctor Sara Zamperlin, psychologist psychotherapist, on social media like @unapsicologadavantialloscreen. “And with more probability, thanks to this attitude, we will get a positive response from those who will have to evaluate us”. However, the lucky girl syndrome seems to be something different and less functional to the development of a constructive attitude. “There is in fact a profound difference”, continues the expert. “Talking about a positive attitude does not mean denying the unpredictability of some aspects of reality that are not under our control. In this case however, we speak of influencing luck, i.e. an illusory thought, that of ‘controlling uncontrollability’, which has nothing to do with the awareness that there are consequences with respect to our behavior or our choices and that to some extent they can influence reality”.

In other words, a part of reality is denied.

“Exactly. And it’s a bit like what happened with the lockdown, when that sort of mantra spread, ‘everything will be fine’, which surely arose from a deep need for reassurance about the future, from a sense of impotence, fragility and unpredictability. That sentence expressed an illusory way of denying all this.

Lucky girl syndrome therefore seems like a sign of this newer era.

“Yes, because counting on luck can in some way be the (illusory) answer to a sense of incapacity to face life’s challenges, which may not even be conscious. I tell you more: this phenomenon is very consistent with Western culture in which what is negative is removed, done away with”.

The fact that this “syndrome” is spread by well-known influencers, what other effects can it cause?

“It makes it more dangerous. First of all because it influences a number of followers who, at least in large part, tend to idealize these figures and may not even have tools to question what these characters communicate. Then when it turns out that luck cannot be controlled, the risk is not to question that approach, but oneself. Coming to say ‘I’m an unfortunate person, I haven’t been able to put this attitude into practice’, and this can exacerbate a great sense of inadequacy and incapacity”.

How to reduce this type of conditioning?

“We must try to deal with the difficulties and negative emotions that we feel in ourselves, we must not remove them but bring them out to grasp their real meaning. It’s essential to stop comparing your own lives to those of others who appear on social media, including people we know. Rather, let’s distance ourselves from those perfect and glossy images, which can arouse admiration or envy. To then exploit these emotions in a constructive way”.

How?

“Let us ask ourselves which element of dissatisfaction in our life arouses the sense of envy or admiration. In other words, we shift our attention from other people’s lives to our own. In this way we can take action to overcome the sense of dissatisfaction. The keystone is to feel active and responsible for overcoming a sense of powerlessness with respect to certain obstacles, without falling into the idea that we are incapable of facing life in general”.

How to orient our mind in a positive way and at the same time not be tempted to look for easy solutions?

“First of all, take care of yourself and your needs. It’s good to allow yourself small moments of pleasure and well-being that help us get in touch with a more positive attitude. More, focus our attention on everything that can improve our lives it’s a way to start liking us more. And again, RRemember that perfection doesn’t exist, despite being flaunted on social media: thinking it is possible to reach it, on the one hand it reassures us, deluding us, and on the other, if we make comparisons with our life, it makes us feel disgusting. Finally, if a negative thought persists in us, often accompanied by experiences that depress us, by a very low self-esteem, my advice is to contact a psychotherapist, because there are no easy solutions to unhinge these sensations”.