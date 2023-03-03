Big Brother Vip 2022/2023

Bomb launched by Nicole Murgia to Antonella Fiordelisi at Big Brother Vip. During the comparison in the studio with Edoardo Donnamaria, the eliminated gieffina referred to Gianluca Benincasa, the influencer’s ex-boyfriend.

Clash in the studio of Big Brother VIP Between Antonella Fiordelisi, Edoardo Donnamaria e Nicole Murgia. After the competitor’s elimination, the conductor Alfonso Signorini requested his presence in the studio to deal with the outbreak that broke out a few days ago. Antonella, the first to enter the studio, confirmed her position: “I still love him but I would never go back with him”. Edoardo, on the other hand, appeared softer:

I have a very strong feeling for Antonella, plus she’s beautiful. But our relationship is what it is. A little while ago I heard her say that if I touched Nicole’s breast in front of her, she would accept it. How can I believe her? It’s not believable. She has sworn falsely several times, that I had said that the Murgia was beautiful, that I had laid hands on her.

Nicole Murgia to Antonella: “Lucky your ex didn’t enter”

But the best jab of the evening came from Nicole who referred to the statements of Gianluca Benincasa, Antonella’s ex, throwing an assist that will certainly cause discussion in the coming days:

Dear Antonella. I don’t want to get down to your level, I’ve heard comments about my physique, that I was doing por** looks. We lent you our side, you can ride this thing some more but now we’re fed up. You were lucky your ex stayed out, otherwise you wouldn’t have laughed so much

Orietta Berti to Antonella Fiordelisi: “You’re doing the drama”

Nicole was not the only one to attack Antonella. Even Edoardo has shown that he does not believe her: “She was able to tell that I was hitting on Alberto. But how can you believe this story?”. The columnist Orietta Berti instead he accused her of pretending for the benefit of the game, exploiting this assist unknowingly offered by the behavior of Edoardo and Nicole in the van to get to victory: “You have a chance to play the victim, to play the show, but stop lying about this boob thing. You are arrogant, rude to everyone but you are true because you were brought up like this”.