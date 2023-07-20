Home » Luigi Salvadori Spa/Ministry of Health
Luigi Salvadori Spa/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3842/2023 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2467/2023 Luigi Salvadori Spa against the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Min. Health, and against the Central Friuli University Health Authority

Attachments:

all. 1 ordinanza FVG.pdf (PDF 109.9 Kb)

publication request for public proclamations (2).pdf (PDF 105.5 Kb)

all. 2 notice of publication of public proclamations (1).pdf (PDF 303.2 Kb)

all. 3 ricorso payback fvg.pdf (PDF 335.7 Kb)

