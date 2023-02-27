ROMA – It’s a mature Lazio, finally. He won against Sampdoria thanks to a Euro goal from Luis Alberto scored in the 80th minute. A lot of ball possession, a couple of important occasions, some risk. But in the end here are the three fundamental points for Sarri’s team which flies to fourth place (waiting for Roma) and sees the second and third place of Inter and Milan (two points above). Now Napoli in advance on Friday.

22:37

90’+4′ – The match at the Olimpico ends

Lazio wins, a great goal from Luis Alberto decides. Three fundamental points for Lazio with a view to the Champions League.

22:32

89′ – Chance per Basic

Corner taken very well by Luis Alberto towards the center of the area. He breaks Basic, but his header is central: easy for Audero. Four minutes of recovery.

22:27

85′ – Change Sarri

Outside one very tired Milinkovic and goes inside Basic. Sarri also removes Lazzari for Hysaj.

22:26

84′ – Sampdoria tries

Sampdoria breaks through on the left wing with Augello and then Lammers, who frees himself well and puts a tricky ball inside. Angle deviation.

22:22

80′ – Eurogol by Luis Alberto

Incredible goal by Luis Alberto. Right from the edge, strong, angled, who beats Audero. Lazio advantage, the Olimpico explodes.

22:20

77′ – Yellow card for Casale

Casale fouls Jesé and gets yellow. He was cautioned, he won’t be there against Napoli.

22:16

74′ – Super Audero on Felipe Anderson

Felipe Anderson kicks with his right foot from the edge, Audero makes a good save and saves Sampdoria.

22:14

72′ – Stankovic also changes

Gabbiadini exits, Jesé enters. Cuisance exits, Ilkhan enters. These are Stankovic’s changes when there are less than twenty minutes left in the match.

22:10

68′ – Another huge opportunity for Lazio

Marusic practically alone in the area primed by Milinkovic: incredibly wide right-footed platter.

22:10

68′ – Yellow card for Gabbiadini

Incredible recovery by Immobile, who takes the ball and then gets fouled by Gabbiadini. Yellow, he was warned.

22:02

60′ – A sensational opportunity for Immobile

Marusic enters the area, then serves for Immobile who alone, with his left foot, raises the trajectory of the shot and shoots very high. Lazio close to the advantage.

21:59

57′ – Two substitutions for Lazio

Cataldi and Pedro out for Vecino and Zaccagni. Here are Maurizio Sarri’s first choices to try to change the game.

21:58

56′ – Another chance for Sampdoria

Cross from the right for Lammers’ head, who impacts without force and Provedel blocks without major problems. Two changes are ready for Lazio.

21:54

52′ – What a risk for Lazio!

Marusic frees his head badly and delivers the ball to Seagulls, who shoots hard and low with his left foot: Provedel is there and keeps the ball. Shortly after Gabbiadini still dangerous, header that touches the outside of the net.

21:51

49′ – First yellow card of the match

Leris comes in hard on Pedro, foul and yellow for the Sampdoria player. The Olimpico sings loudly, the fans push Sarri’s team to the goal.

21:48

46′ – The second half of Lazio-Sampdoria starts again

Shooting begins now. No changes for Sarri and Stankovic. First ball for guests. Left hand band for Pedro.

21:30

45′ – The first half ends

Lazio and Sampdoria go to the locker room with the result 0-0. Sarri’s team had a couple of important scoring chances.

21:26

41′ – What an opportunity for Lazio!

Felipe Anderson kicks with his left foot, Audero deflects badly and Pedro takes the post from a tight angle. Finally Immobile pulls very high. Three occasions in one.

21:23

39′ – Pedro tries

Lazio restarts with Milinkovic serving Pedro: he tries with his left-handed position from a tight angle, but slips. He ball out with Audero in control.

21:21

36′ – Lazio ask for a penalty

Assist by Milinkovic for Pedro, who is held back slightly in the box and goes down. Colombo from two steps motions to continue, no rigor.

21:14

29′ – Sampdoria is dangerous

Restart for Stankovic’s team, Gabbiadini assists for cooking and in the area he is walled up by Marusic. Corner for Samp, first real danger for Provedel.

21:06

21′ – What an opportunity for Lazio

Milinkovic detours from a corner for Immobile, who kicks with his right foot when he falls: the ball bounces off his hand and then goes out. Important occasion for Lazio.

21:02

17′ – Cross Lazio, Audero goes out

Lazio possession of the ball which takes shape with Marusic’s cross for Marusic’s head: slow ball, Audero comes out without problems and makes the ball his own.

20:52

7′ – Lazio tries from a free kick

Good free-kick earned by Felipe Anderson a few steps from the area line. Beats Luis Albertofull barrier. It could be a good opportunity…

20:46

1′ – Lazio immediately dangerous

Lazio blaze at the start, Luis Alberto serves Pedro who is anticipated for a corner. From a corner Luis Alberto scares everyone: Audero punches the exit, frees Stankovic’s defence.

20:45

1′ – Lazio-Sampdoria begins

Let’s go! First ball for Lazio in the biancoceleste outfit. Sampdoria in yellow uniform. Referee Mr. Colombo.

20:30

Sarri speaks in the pre-match

“I’m worried about the type of match that we have often missed, like last year and once this season. We know that we run certain risks in this situation and we have to take them into account. Squad? Isn’t it like if a boy goes inside and it’s good or bad, it can invalidate the judgement.It’s important that they do well in training, doing well in the match is a consequence. Milinkovic-Luis Alberto-Immobile fundamental for the Champions League? I have to think about tonight’s match, it’s a match we failed very often last year, it’s not like I can look beyond 10.30pm tonight”. Thus the Lazio coach to the microphones of Dazn in the pre-match of the Olimpico.

20:21

The official formations of Lazio-Sampdoria

LAZIO (4-3-3): provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Patric, Marusic; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro. A disp.: Maximiano, Adamonis, Patric, Gila, Fares, Basic, Bertini, Cancellieri, Romero. All.: Maurice Sarri.

SAMPDORIA (3-5-2): Audero; Zanoli, Nuytinck, Amione; Leris, Winks, Rincon, Cuisance, Augello; Gabbiadini, Lammers. A disp.: Turk, Ravaglia, Oikonomou, Murru, Sabiri, Ilkhan, Yepes, Malagrida, Paoletti, De Luca, Jesé. All.: Dejan Stankovic.

20:20

The moment of Sampdoria

Sampdoria has just collected two points in the last seven top-flight matches (D2, L5) and with just 11 points won he is experiencing his worst season in Serie A after the first 23 games played; all of the previous 17 teams in the three-point-to-win era that have achieved two or fewer victories at this point in the top tournament are relegated at the end of the season.

20:05

The numbers of Lazio against Sampdoria

Lazio have won 10 of their last 13 Serie A matches against Sampdoria (D2, L1), but drew 1-1 in the first leg: the Blucerchiati have not managed to remain unbeaten in both matches against the Biancocelesti in the same top tournament since the 2015/16 season (one draw and one victory).

19:50

The official formation of Lazio

LAZIO (4-3-3) – provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Patric, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro. All. Sarri.

19:45

Milinkovic’s words

The Sergeant of Lazio celebrates 28 years. And in the pre-match, to the Lazio Style Channel microphones, he commented: “I’m better than in recent days, I’m finally back after a few days with a stomach ache. We have to enter the field concentrated to avoid repeating Marassi’s final quarter of an hour which cost us two points against them all Goal A goal as a birthday present? I prefer the three points; if I score I’m happy but there’s time to score, the important thing is to win tonight”.

19:40

The moment of Lazio

Lazio must accelerate and regain continuity. The account, since the beginning of the year, he says just 12 points in 8 days. Three wins, three draws, two defeats, the last one at home against Atalanta before getting up again in Salerno thanks to two goals from Immobile.

19:30

Lazio, the opportunity to take flight

Lazio is looking for points to stay in the Champions League area. To avoid the performance of the outward journey: alldawn of the championship, first leg, end of August. Gabbiadini, with time running out, surprisingly signs the draw in a match dominated by Sarri’s boys. Now you can’t go wrong anymore. Kick-off at 20.45.

Rome – Olympic Stadium