Among the guests of the Sanremo 2023 final is the actress Luisa Ranieri who conquers the Ariston theater with her elegance.

The final evening of San Remo 2023 is a triumph of music, style and super guests: among the stars invited by Amadeus on stage is the Neapolitan actress Luisa Ranieri, at the Ariston to launch the latest episode of Lolita Lobosco which will be broadcast tomorrow evening. The actress charmed the audience with her elegant and sensual woven dress.

Luisa Ranieri at the Sanremo Festival

Luisa Ranieri, beloved by the public, conquered the Ariston with her sparkling smile and her elegance. She the actress wore a black dress with a sweetheart neckline and ‘double’ straps, one thin pair and one pair loosely draped over her shoulders. The peculiarity of her dress, however, was in the bodice, with triangular cut-out details that created a game of weaves on her skin.

Luisa Ranieri in Versace at the Sanremo final

The draped skirt of the dress opened in a maxi central slit, revealing a pair of woven sandals. The look is signed Versace and exalted the Mediterranean beauty of the actress.

Luisa Ranieri in Versace

Luisa Ranieri took advantage of her presence at the Festival to fulfill her dream: she asked Amadeus to be able to meet the singer Gianni Morandi. The two exchanged a kiss on the cheeks and a couple of jokes in Neapolitan before the conductor interrupted them to return to the race.