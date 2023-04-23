Lukaku and LuLa are back, Inter wakes up: 3-0 against Empoli. Now Juve | First page

He had to win and he did, ramping up in the final and closing on 3-0. Inter gets back on track in Empolifind the three points and, above all, celebrate the full return of Romelu Lukaku. After the week’s controversies, the Belgian provides his best performance of the season, returns to scoring from open play, scores twice and gives encouraging signs for the season finale. In addition, he also acts as an assist man for Lautaro which seals the race. With this Big Romthe last month of racing could get downhill, starting with the return of the Italian Cup semi-final with Juve.

THE RACE – Inter approach well, keep the ball but Empoli are bold too. Inzaghi changes 9 of them and it’s hard for him to find the right mechanisms. In the boredom of the first dull 45 minutes, a great control of change them. However, his shot was saved by Handanovic. The Tuscans also try with some flashes of Baldanzi, whose aim is flawed. The nerazzurri ruminate football, they try with an insertion of Gagliardini but it is in the final that they come closest to the advantage. After a good combination, Bellanova on the right he has a good ball for Lukaku only in the center but misses the last pass and goes to the break with an inevitable 0-0.

ROM SHOW – At the beginning of the second half, everything changes. After a good phrasing near the opposing defense, the ball reaches Lukaku who with a dirty but precise right foot beats Perisan and signs l’1-0. The Belgian returns to scoring from open play in Serie A which he had been missing since August, from the first match of the season, in Lecce. His goal unlocks Inter who play on velvet. A couple of gusts on Bellanova’s right scare Empoli but the hairpin misses the right suggestion. After the hour of play Inter accelerates again. First Perisan saves from a left foot from Calhanoglu on the counterattack, on the next corner kick the crossbar avoids De Vrij’s goal. Inzaghi senses that it is time to close it and the Lautaro Martinez card is played. The liveliest, however, remains Baldanzi who tries a left-footed shot from the edge of the area that crashes into the Dutchman. On the other hand, Lukaku confirms the sensations of good physical shape: he quickly gets rid of the defenders a couple of times but misses a succulent diagonal with his left foot. It’s just the antechamber of doubling. Big Rom finds himself isolated on the left with an opponent, overtakes him and unloads the 2-0 into Empoli’s goal which ends the match and sanctions the return of what at times seemed like the old Lukaku. He hadn’t scored a brace since May 7, 2022, since his days at Chelsea. But it’s a day of returns and he also returns there LuLa. On the counterattack, the Belgian triggers Lautaro Martinez who does not forgive Perisan and finds the second consecutive marking. Inzaghi can smile.