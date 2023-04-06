“History repeats itself. I passed it in 2019… and again 2023… I hope the League really takes action this time as this beautiful match should be enjoyed by all. Thanks for the supportive messages. F*ck racism”. So yesterday Romelu Luke through social media he expressed his feelings after the events of Juve-Inter. Her incisive words, much more than many press releases and rhetoric read yesterday. After the damage, the insult: inundated with insults and even expelled for an exultation that the referee Massa he considered – entirely subjectively – provocative or derisory towards those who spewed hatred from the stands of the Allianz Stadium.

“Romelu then told his teammates that he had had a hard time concentrating, from the disk. He even closed his eyes at a certain point, a gesture then repeated even during the exultation – the Gazzetta tells -. The baggage of insults was always the same, not very original, sadly heard even in some social videos. After the goal i «buuu» they multiplied. And it was at that juncture that Lukaku exploded. His exultation, already shown with Belgium, is copied by his partner Tissue, as well as dedicated to the same. It means “don’t worry, I’ll guide you”. This time his eyes were closed, not wanting to see whoever was insulting him in the face. But then Romelu couldn’t take it anymore. He opened them. And then he screamed “mute, in silence”while his companions embraced him”.

Then the second yellow and disbelief, before the disappointment for the behavior of Square, as the rosy tells. According to Lukaku, an expert like the Colombian should have gone to calm his fans instead of going to the referee to ask for his colleague to be sent off. “Nobody from Juventus he made himself heard directly with him, at least until yesterday evening. As well as public and private messages from all over the world, Inter took care of pampering the Belgian – reports the rosy -. The managers and the coach were close to him, in the hours following the episode and then again yesterday morning in Appiano”. As were his team-mates, of course. Four years have passed since that Cagliari-Inter match and we are still here, with the aggravating of other footballers who wallow and try to take advantage of a despicable situation on a human rather than a sporting level.