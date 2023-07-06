“Lukaku is an important idea from the transfer market, let’s talk with Chelsea. Onana will come with us to the training camp. Brozovic? Thanks, but that’s the past”

After his hosting at the Milan Triennale for the event “Sport and music in the era of performance. Is talent alone still enough?”, Piero Ausilio stopped with the reporters present to talk about the club’s moves on the market, starting from Samir Handanovic’s situation: “His contract has expired, we are evaluating it – he explained -. As you have seen, official communications have been made for the others due to expire. As regards Samir, evaluations are underway, in the light of what what we will do in the next few days”.

Is Trubin a talent?

“He’s a talent, like so many players. Inter have a duty to observe and follow up, nothing more.”

Was the Frattesi negotiation tough?

“In all negotiations there are always difficulties, with Sassuolo then they increase. The other clubs that have looked for him now say they weren’t about the player, but in reality there were many about him. He’s a strong player, a national team, which has grown a lot. We worked on it, perhaps we were more convincing, and the player gave us a hand because he saw the best one in our project. We were happy to have closed it”.

Brozovic’s farewell and his social outings.

“I’m not interested in social outings, I’m interested in what Brozovic did for 8 years at Inter. And they’ve almost all been important years because it’s not like he did everything very well, especially the last few years have been important. We thank him for what he gave, but now Brozovic is the past, the present and the future are Frattesi and the others who remained”.

Do you have the usual budget?

“I said it before, we work in compliance with some numbers that the club and UEFA give with the FFP. The concept is simple: you spend what you get. There are many ideas and solutions on the market, we have never slowed down. Every year we talk about Inter having problems, in reality we are always there, competitive, winning a Scudetto, two Italian Cups, two Super Cups and we made two finals, one in the Europa League and one in the Champions League. We will continue to be competitive in the coming years.”

Lukaku, where’s the dialogue col Chelsea?

“I don’t like talking about timing, Lukaku is one of our important ideas, shared by the whole sports area. But he’s a Chelsea player, the dialogue with them has never ceased. They don’t lend the player on loan, we get him they said, we are now evaluating whether there are possibilities to sign him outright. I don’t like talking about priorities, Lukaku knows very well that we want to bring him back here. Let’s see if we can find a solution.”

Can Onana be the outlet to buy it?

“Right now, Onana is Inter’s goalkeeper. He’s one of the strengths of the team and we would like to continue with strong players. If opportunities arise, we’ll evaluate and listen to them, but to date they haven’t arrived or haven’t they meet our expectations. Onana’s speech ends here, the meeting takes place on July 13th and he will introduce himself. If in the next 15-20 days there will be any movements linked to income and expenses, not necessarily linked to the very owners, we will evaluate everything. Right now there are no dates or deadlines or the desire to deprive yourself of anyone”.

The renewals of Calhanoglu and Bastoni.

“We had been preparing them for some time, we are overjoyed because we want to build the present and the future with them. It was only right to extend with them also due to the importance they have had in these seasons, it is the right recognition of the important work they have done”.

Will another player arrive in midfield? Is Samardzic always an option?

“I would talk about situations that can be taken into consideration. We already have some guys who can play that role, so in the first case we have to evaluate some exits. At that point we could think about how to complete an already strong and competitive department. When does the season start there will be 6 of us. With the coach and Marotta we think that the ideal squad is like this to move forward on all fronts. We need important players and competitiveness between them, we want to have a double role with 20 players on the move and 3 goalkeepers”.

