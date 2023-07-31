Lukaku-Juve, ‘almost not’: the attacker’s words

“Say Forza Juve? No… I don’t think the deal will be done”. Romelu Lukaku thus responds to a fan, on the outskirts of Brussels, and offers (perhaps) a clue about his future. The Belgian center forward, owned by Chelsea, played the last season with the Inter shirt. Now, he is being linked to Juventus. Judging by the answer given to a fan, and immortalized in a video posted on TikTok, the forward’s future may not be black and white. In recent weeks, Lukaku’s name has been at the center of news and rumors. Inter, apparently intending to keep the player, shelved the project when rumors of contacts between Lukaku and Juve began to circulate insistently, which at the moment has not sunk the blow: the black and whites have not given up anyone in attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

