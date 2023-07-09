Lukaku, Juve don’t like being thrown in the middle by Chelsea

Stefano Pasquino Sunday 9 July 2023, 09:21

The Juve wants to blow Luke all’Inter: contact with the Chelsea to probe the ground. Juventus and Al-Hilal (again) on Lukaku. The media campaign fueled by London has not created any particular upheavals a thousand and three hundred kilometers further south.

Because the Belgian – who is continuing his holidays training in Sardinia – certainly hasn’t changed his line of thought and because Inter are well aware that, in a negotiation, it is part of the game to put pressure on the other party to get what you want, in the case of Chelsea 45 million – or the amount to which Big Rom it will be in the balance sheet in June 2024 when the purchase by the nerazzurri will start.

Juve and the rumors about Lukaku: the truth

The goal – given that the operation, from a technical point of view, was in any case a Vietnam for the Stamford Bridge club – it is at least not making a loss in the balance sheet. To stir things up even more vigorously, Juve were also brought into play, but they didn’t like the fact of being taken by the jacket. Why Cristiano Giuntoli he is busy with completely different thoughts and because even in Turin they know very well what Lukaku’s thoughts are, net of the environmental contraindications to a possible negotiation given the past in the last rendezvous in Italian Cup allo Stadium.

Lukaku to Juventus? social reactions,

Subscribe to Tuttosport

The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you

Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, sections, rankings, scores, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

