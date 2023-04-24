Lukaku lights up Inter: Lu-La is back at Empoli. Now Inzaghi don’t make the usual mistake

Inter regain the three points in the championship and the attacking duo that made Nerazzurri fans dream. The analysis of FcInter1908.it

Looking at the halftime of Inter in Empoli, the conditions for yet another disappointment in the league were all there. A lot of ball possession, but sterile, a slow team with no ideas. The Nerazzurri fans were preparing to experience a passionate Sunday afternoon and Monday. Instead a flash of Romelu Lukaku at the beginning of the first half, he turned on Inzaghi’s team. The news of the ‘pardon’ received by Gravina must obviously have had a beneficial effect on Big Rom.

Not only did the Belgian unlock himself in the league where he hadn’t scored from open play since the first day of the championship in Lecce, but he also found the safety goal a few minutes later and assisted Lautaro to make it 3-0. A fundamental goal, especially when looking at how the last Nerazzurri away match ended up at Salernitana. In the wake of the enthusiasm given by the access to the semi-final of the Champions League, Inter therefore regained the away victory that had been missing since 28 January.

However, the victory against Zanetti’s team mustn’t make us lose sight of some things seen and reviewed this season, especially in the league. The first half played by Inter ends straight in the top 3 of bad guys this season, with the team revealing the usual flaws described above. Furthermore, at Castellani we saw a Brozovic in an irritating way where he made a lot of mistakes and gave away some bloody balls to Empoli. See also Microbiome: thus it helps to cure tumors

We need to find the real Brozo, he has rarely been seen this season. The most important news is certainly having found a Lukaku in the 2020-2021 season format and above all that understanding with Lautaro that seemed to have been lost in the folds of time. Having seen Edin Dzeko on the bench for the entire 90′ ​​is the signal that Inzaghi is ready to launch the Bosnian in three days’ time on the pitch against Juventus, in the return semi-final of the Coppa Italia. Dzeko has looked out of shape in recent outings. Leaving out a newfound Lukaku, especially in an important and heartfelt match like the one against the black and whites, would be a mistake. But the choices made by Inzaghi in the big matches suggest that Dzeko-Lautaro will be the attacking pair on Wednesday from the 1st minute. Unless the technician changes course.

