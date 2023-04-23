Home » Lukaku pardoned, Leao also applauds: solidarity between ‘cousins’ | A league
Raphael Leoto the Milanwanted to express his complete satisfaction with the decision by the FIGC and president Gabriele Gravina to pardon Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, who had been disqualified for the second leg of the Coppa Italia against Juventus due to his finger over his mouth under the black and white curve. In a tweet, the Portuguese published three emojis of hands applauding the federation’s choice.

