It’s a Romelu Lukaku pounding. After the disappointment at the World Cup with Belgium, the striker is ready to take back Inter. As reported in today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri forward is working out in the gym to be in shape when the championship resumes. Two hours of sessions a day between Brussels and Milan to be at the top to lend a hand to the team for the entire ninety minutes and hunt for the Scudetto.