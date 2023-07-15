Lukaku will be at the Chelsea meet on Monday

With the transfer to Inter skipped, the Belgian striker will show up in Cobham waiting to land at Juve or elsewhere. But he shouldn’t be touring the US with the Blues

And now Chelsea is waiting for Romelu Lukaku. In the chaos over the Belgian striker after the break with Inter, two certainties remain: that his future will not be with the Blues, who are just waiting for a team ready to pay him at least 40 million euros (preferably 45) and that he will show up on Monday in Cobham to start training. A situation that Chelsea were convinced to avoid, now sure of being able to sell the now ex-Nerazzurri outright before the call-up, but which now seems inevitable. In fact, the player let coach Pochettino know that he will be at the team meeting on Monday.

Lukaku had initially been called up by Chelsea for Wednesday, with new manager Maurício Pochettino waiting for him in his office “first of all for a greeting, like all my players do”. Thanks to what seemed to be the rapid evolution of the negotiations with Inter, however, Lukaku had been authorized not to appear this week, postponing the call to Cobham until Monday. When there will be no greetings to either Pochettino or the rest of the teammates that the Belgian doesn’t want, given that Chelsea will leave for the tour in the USA for which the Belgian is obviously not called up. Lukaku will find two other unwanted players: Pierre Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech, like him awaiting accommodation.

Skipped the deal with Inter when it seemed closed, Chelsea are waiting for someone to come forward for Lukaku. Juve offered 40 million, including bonuses, but with the clause of selling Vlahovic by August 4th, a striker the Blues had thought about but who is not fully convincing. The Arab track remains, with the offer exceeding 40 million, but Lukaku seems to continue not to like it. Chelsea just have to wait. And Lukaku just has to show up at Cobham and start training again. Alone or almost.

