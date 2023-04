He says he is more skeptical about the possibility of seeing Romelu Lukaku the former Nerazzurri’s starter against Benfica Borja Valero: “I think important choices need to be made in view of Tuesday. In my view, he doesn’t deserve ownership, first of all because he no longer has self-confidence; if he doesn’t feel at the center of the project, he feels the pressure and cannot to give the best. In my opinion Simone Inzaghi has in mind to deploy Edin Dzeko in Lisbon”, his thought for DAZN.