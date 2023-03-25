Home Health Lula has pneumonia, postponed trip to China – breaking latest news
Health

Lula has pneumonia, postponed trip to China – breaking latest news

by admin
Lula has pneumonia, postponed trip to China – breaking latest news

The Brazilian president, Inacio Lula da Silva, 77 years old, postponed his trip to China due to bacterial pneumonia caused by the flu. He makes it known the office of the presidency. The president was hospitalized on March 23 at the Syrian-Lebanese hospital in Brasilia with flu-like symptoms and his health conditions are not yet sufficient to allow him to travel, although he is improving thanks to treatment with antibiotics, as stated by his doctors.

Lula’s boarding flight to Beijing was scheduled for Friday evening, and then the departure had been postponed to Sunday. Today, however, the departure has been cancelled, to be rescheduled for a later date. The postponement of the trip has already been communicated to the Chinese authorities, who have been asked to provide a new date.

Lula was due to hold bilaterals with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on March 28. With the trip to China, the Brazilian leader intended to propose to Xi the formation of a “peace club”. According to Lula, “it is time for Beijing to get its hands dirty” in an attempt to broker a solution to the conflict, as reported in our newsletter.

In fact, the Brazilian president would have been the first leader to visit Xi after his re-election. At stake – in a meeting between the two – there are also economic interests (Brazil is part of the BRICS countries, ed).

There was great expectation for the Brazilian president’s trip: on that occasion it was supposed to mark the country’s entry into the New Silk Road, giving a new impetus to the so-called Bank of «Brics». But for the moment we have to wait for the Brazilian doctors to give the ok, to reschedule the visit to China.

See also  Science reveals incredible consequences on insomnia for those who sleep with their dog

You may also like

New LeapMotor T03 2023, the city car in...

“I do it when the drugs are not...

Climate change lengthens the allergy season for 10...

“There will be several changes. Retegui? To be...

continues the bad period of the Tuscan –...

You can lower the glycemic index of pasta:...

Daylight Saving Time: According to a survey, every...

Ukraine latest news. Putin: We will deploy tactical...

Instructions when and how to do it

17-year-old Italian student hit and killed in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy