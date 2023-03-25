The Brazilian president, Inacio Lula da Silva, 77 years old, postponed his trip to China due to bacterial pneumonia caused by the flu. He makes it known the office of the presidency. The president was hospitalized on March 23 at the Syrian-Lebanese hospital in Brasilia with flu-like symptoms and his health conditions are not yet sufficient to allow him to travel, although he is improving thanks to treatment with antibiotics, as stated by his doctors.

Lula’s boarding flight to Beijing was scheduled for Friday evening, and then the departure had been postponed to Sunday. Today, however, the departure has been cancelled, to be rescheduled for a later date. The postponement of the trip has already been communicated to the Chinese authorities, who have been asked to provide a new date.

Lula was due to hold bilaterals with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on March 28. With the trip to China, the Brazilian leader intended to propose to Xi the formation of a “peace club”. According to Lula, “it is time for Beijing to get its hands dirty” in an attempt to broker a solution to the conflict, as reported in our newsletter.

In fact, the Brazilian president would have been the first leader to visit Xi after his re-election. At stake – in a meeting between the two – there are also economic interests (Brazil is part of the BRICS countries, ed).