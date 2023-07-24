Home » Lüneburg Heath: With the Heide-Shuttle to the excursion destination | > – Guide – Travel
Status: 07/18/2023 1:59 p.m

From July 15th to October 15th, five free bus lines will connect numerous locations on the Lüneburg Heath with regional train stations. The Heide-Shuttle is ideal for cyclists and hikers.

Numerous cycling and hiking trails make the Lüneburg Heath an attractive destination. If you want to explore the charming cultural landscape on foot or by bike, you can reach your destination in a climate-friendly and comfortable way with the Heide-Shuttle: From July 15th to October 15th, five free bus lines run daily between traditional heathland towns such as Bispingen, Egestorf, Handeloh or Undeloh and the train stations of Buchholz, Lüneburg, Schneverdingen, Soltau, Tostedt and Wintermoor. From there there are connections to the regional trains in the direction of Hanover, Bremen and Hamburg.

Get off, hike and get on again elsewhere

The buses operate on five different ring routes and also stop at attractions and hiking trails along the route. All buses are equipped with bicycle trailers, and the bikes can also be taken along free of charge.

The shuttle buses are particularly useful for those who want to explore the heath on foot. You simply get off at an attractive route, walk through the area and get on again at another stop – without having to walk a route twice or having to search for a parking space beforehand. A nice route leads from the bus stop in Undeloh over the Wilseder Berg to Niederhaverbeck. The shuttle buses run continuously every weekday, including Sundays and public holidays, five to eight times a day.

Tipp

The flowering period in the Lüneburg Heath extends from late summer to autumn. We reveal where a walk is worthwhile. more

The Heidschnuckenweg connects the most beautiful regions of the Lüneburg Heath. There are 13 sections from Hamburg to Celle. more

59 Min

The Heidschnuckenweg between the Fischbeker Heide and Celle is considered one of the most beautiful hiking trails in Germany. 59 mins

