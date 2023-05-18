Lung cancer, 1 in 10 teenagers smoke: prevention starts at school

We see them outside the schools, on the street or on social networks: teenagers smoke and in most cases do not realize the risk they run. The data proves it: one teenager out of 10, in fact, smokes regularly. This is why the AIOT (Italian Association of Thoracic Oncology) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education has launched the second edition of ‘Breath together’.

Health goes up in smoke

In Italy, 5% of adolescents between 14 and 17 years old smoke and 19% of 18-19 year olds. In total, therefore, more than one teenager out of 10 smokes regularly while 4% declare themselves ex-smokers. “Lung cancer last year affected more than 43,000 people in our country – he declares Filippo de Marinis, AIOT president and Director of Thoracic Oncology at the IEO in Milan. Despite the therapeutic advances recorded in recent years, it remains one of the neoplasms with the highest mortality. Worldwide, nearly 1.8 million deaths are recorded each year. The close correlation with cigarette smoke, which increases the risk of onset by as much as 14 times, is demonstrated by a very extensive scientific literature. Furthermore, false information often spreads about the disease, such as the fact that early diagnosis is not needed or that there is no cure”.

Capturing the attention of teenagers

Hence the need to make young students aware of the importance of primary prevention of very dangerous forms of cancer. Specialists are convinced that the fight against lung cancer should begin at school by combating the increasingly precocious habit of smoking. “As the AIOT specialists recall, lung cancer does not only affect smokers – he underlines Maria Costanza Cipullo, of the Ministry of Education – Contact person for health and legality education. However, the guard against incorrect and extremely dangerous behavior should not be lowered in the slightest. We have therefore joined, with great pleasure, the second edition of a project dedicated to the youngest. The competition represents a very interesting and effective educational method where correct information and creativity come together in a virtuous path. At the same time, the initiative can be of help, not only to students, but also to the staff of educational institutions. It can convince some of our workers to give up cigarettes forever. The school must really be a place of education for the health and well-being of all”.

The initiative

‘Let’s breathe together’ is a competition in which 66 primary and secondary schools (first and second grade) participated in 2022-23. The campaign envisaged the implementation of dissemination activities to promote healthy recommendations. For primary schools the theme was ‘Put the smoke on the line’ (with the production of a recited poem in video format) while for the secondary schools: ‘Append the smoke to the wall’ (creation of an illustrated playbill/poster). For upper secondary schools the theme was ‘Put up smoke from (p)ARTE’ and the creation of a work of art (painting, sculpture, installation, promotional video) was foreseen. The winners were: primary school, class 4 section A – IC Rodari, Cappelle sul Tavo, Montesilvano (PE); the lower secondary school, class 3 section A – IC of Cerrina Monferrato G. Marconi, Murisengo (AL); and the secondary school, class 3 section B – Carlo Beretta Institute of Higher Education, Gardone Val Trompia (BS). All papers are available on the site oncologiatoracica.it.

“As AIOT we also have the delicate but fundamental task of providing information on the great diagnostic and therapeutic advances achieved”, continues de Marinis. Today the management of lung cancer has changed drastically compared to the past and we have stories of great hope in every clinic today. We should share them every day to help our patients, their caregivers and all operators “. Supporting Aiot’s initiative is the Roche Foundation whose general secretary declares: “It was a great honor to support the AIOT initiative aimed at schools. Among our various activities there is also support for initiatives aimed at the community and for this reason we have decided to make “Breathe together” possible. We are convinced that the battle against all forms of cancer must begin with prevention and therefore also with the education of all citizens”.