(ANSA) – ROME – Lung cancer is diagnosed every year to 41,000 people in Italy, it is the third most frequent neoplasm, yet according to an EMG survey 67% of Italians say they know little or nothing and about 9 out of 10 believe it is It is important to carry out information campaigns aimed at the entire population. Just to fill the 5 gaps identified in the diagnosis and treatment path, “Breathink – we think about lung cancer together” was born, an open innovation project promoted by AstraZeneca.

“In recent years, significant progress has been made in the fight against lung cancer: from diagnostic techniques to prospects for treatment. Today, the patient can count on an increase in life expectancy but the need to analyze entirely new needs emerges” , explains Silvia Novello, president of Walce Onlus (Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe).

For this reason, the project envisaged a listening and discussion phase, which involved a panel made up of oncologists, surgeons, radiotherapists, pulmonologists, molecular biologists and psycho-oncologists and patient associations. Five main gaps identified: from a general misinformation on treatments and treatment path to the little exchange of information within the multidisciplinary team that hinders timely access to the most effective therapy; but also the lack of support received by the patient in the management of adverse events to therapies and the lack of a reference figure who provides constant support in the treatment path.

On these points, on 10 and 11 November at the Milan Luiss Hub start-ups, academics and health experts will meet to design and select the most innovative and effective project that AstraZeneca will then undertake to implement. "Ensuring access to early diagnosis paths and guaranteeing an adequate therapeutic path for patients with lung cancer: this is our goal and we want to work to make innovation ever more real and accessible", said Francesca Patarnello, vice president. Market Access & Government Affairs AstraZeneca.