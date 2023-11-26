Lung cancer, a challenge to be overcome with prevention and investments La Nuova Sardegna

Cagliari: The battle against lung cancer in Sardinia

Lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Italy, is taking a devastating toll on the island of Sardinia. With the disease responsible for the deaths of approximately 34,000 Italians annually, it is a formidable foe with only a 16% survival rate five years after diagnosis. The numbers are even more alarming for patients in the metastatic phase, with a mere 10% surviving past five years.

The dire situation was discussed at the conference “In pole position – Progress in the fight against lung cancer in Sardinia: prospects and challenges.” Shockingly, lung cancer accounts for 12% of all new cancer cases in the region, with only prostate and colorectal cancer surpassing it.

In response to the alarming statistics, the Italian lung screening network (Risp) has been implemented by the Ministry of Health. This program aims to provide low-dose CT scans without contrast to identify high-risk individuals and diagnose lung cancer at an early stage. However, Sardinia is currently not part of this initiative, highlighting the need for urgent action.

Stefano Schirru, president of the budget commission of the regional council, stressed the importance of funding for prevention and research. With 131 billion in the healthcare budget, there is a call for increased support for preventive measures and scientific advancements.

Amidst the grim reality, there is a glimmer of hope. Medical experts in Sardinia, such as Giuseppe Palmieri and Giorgio La Nasa, are pioneering research into molecular classification and innovative therapies for lung cancer. However, this progress requires multidisciplinary teams, funding for facilities, treatments, and innovation, as well as political sensitivity.

The battle against lung cancer is far from over, but with concerted efforts and resources, there is optimism that the devastating impact of this disease can be mitigated.

