MILAN – Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of death in industrialized countries, with over 2.2 million cases worldwide each year. Mortality is the highest of all cancers, with nearly 1.8 million deaths accounting for 18% of all cancer deaths.

Translated, these numbers mean that almost the same number of people dying from lung cancer worldwide as those who die from breast, prostate and colorectal cancer combined. In Italy, according to the Ministry of Health, this neoplasm is the first cause of death from cancer in men and the second in women with almost 34,000 deaths in 2020 and a survival rate five years after diagnosis of 16% in men and 23 % in women.

However, if the incidence is decreasing in men, it is increasing in women: +3.4% on average per year. Thanks to research, however, today it is possible to have an accurate and personalized diagnosis, with important innovations such as immunotherapy and targeted therapies, capable of increasing both survival and quality of life of patients.

Lung cancer is one of the topics addressed by Marco Alloisio, head of thoracic and general surgery at the Humanitas clinical institute in Rozzano, interviewed by Marco Klinger, for Medicina Top, the new TV format of the Italpress news agency.

LUNG CANCER ALARM, THE INCIDENCE GROWS AMONG WOMEN AND YOUNG PEOPLE

“In the Western world – explained Alloisio – it is certainly the tumor with the highest mortality, both in men and women. It acknowledges a fundamental cause which is cigarette smoke,” he said, adding that there are also “chemicals and pollutants.” “They are joint causes – he said – which put together create this neoplastic pathology with very high incidence and mortality”.

“The numbers are growing – he explained – and they are more so in the female population but above all in young people”. What can be the reason? “Young people – she underlined – start smoking at the age of thirteen. Even if we go to schools and spread information out loud, that information still doesn’t penetrate. We know what the first cause of lung cancer is: it is cigarette smoking”.

What are the symptoms? “Unfortunately, these are very nuanced symptoms. The lack of symptoms – she said – means that, when it is discovered, the tumor is already advanced ”.

How is it treated? “While thirty years ago lung cancer was treated with surgery – he said -, in recent years the therapy has become of great interest. In addition to very refined, minimally invasive and robotic surgical techniques, especially in the early stages, we have a knowledge of tumor biology”.

In the situation where a patient can no longer be defined as surgical, “we have other therapies: chemotherapy, biological therapy and radiotherapy”. For Alloisio, however, “the best weapon is not to smoke or rely on screening”.

“Together with the life-saving screenings – he explained -, we add the spiral CT scan without contrast medium in smokers and ex-smokers. With this system we have had a 20% reduction in lung cancer mortality”. According to Alloisio, “if you get lung cancer in the first stage, the survival rate is over 80%. The problem is to find it in the first stage”.

Has Covid had its influence? “The coronavirus – she explained – creates an interstitial lung disease. It shouldn’t cause lung cancer. In truth – he continued – doing CT scans for Covid we discovered tumors inside the chest. Unfortunately, Covid in the last two years has not allowed us to do screenings, so there have been many fewer tests and an increase in the incidence and mortality of certain tumors “.

The advice, therefore, is not to smoke. “If you smoke, stop. If you can’t stop – he added -, don’t smoke in public places or in the presence of others”.

