It’s easy to say cancer. The more science goes on, the more we realize that each disease has its own specific characteristics and can be different, in the delicate world of the invisible, from one person to another. And then, one thinks of the maxim of the Chinese general Sun Tzu: “Know the enemy well to better fight him and have the greatest number of possibilities in facing him”.

Today the great effort of oncology lies in identifying the intrinsic characteristics hidden in the DNA and in the molecular implications of neoplastic cells, in order to truly arrive at tailor-made treatment. And not just for men: consider this disease is on the rise in the female population to the extent that it is now the second cause of cancer death in women. L’smoking habit increasing in the female population compared to the male one has raised the risk of women in recent years contracting lung cancer. In short. It takes attention. And, as far as possible, it is necessary to arrive early, knowing that thanks to the developments in science it is possible to move towards increasingly targeted and specific treatments.

A “chameleon” to study

Lung tumors are not all the same: for diagnosis, which in two out of three cases occurs when the neoplasm is already in advanced stagethe first step is to discover the specific mutation that causes the tumor, through the most innovative genomic profiling tests: in 60% of the non-small cell forms (NSCLC), the most widespread of all, have the genetic identity card of the tumor in fact, in four out of ten cases it allows access to more effective and better tolerated precision treatments.

This is a fundamental goal for the diagnosis and for targeted treatment. Its ability to blend in causes delay in diagnosis: it often is asymptomatic or it triggers a symptomatology that is confused with that of other pathologies and presents itself with different “identities”. In particular, in 85% of cases, we are faced with a non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC, “non-small-cell lung cancer”), a form which, in turn, in 60% of cases has specific genetic alterations. Do you want an example? Think of the KRASG12C mutation, one of the most frequent, which affects about 1 in 83 patients.

The scientific research has led to the development of molecular tests based on advanced methods, such as NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) technology, capable of identifying the genetic alterations detectable to date, by performing multiple analyzes simultaneously on a single tissue sample and therefore in more times short compared to sequential analyzes of standard tests. This represents an important advantage especially when the neoplasia it is discovered at an advanced stage and one has one reduced amount of fabric to be analyzed.

And it is only an example that must be considered to understand how much and how it is important to obtain the identity card of the carcinoma with the least possible discomfort for the patient. Having this information is fundamental, as recalled by the digital campaign “The most important exam of your life”, which aims to help inform patients about the role played by the possible genetic alterations of lung cancer, stimulating a discussion with the specialist on the options today. available to locate them with precision.

So the right drugs are used

Identifying the identikit of non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC, is a strategic factor because it allows in several cases to set up targeted therapies, capable of slowing down the evolution of the neoplasm. “In addition to timeliness, it is certainly the accuracy of the diagnosis that can make the difference in the 30% of NSCLC patients who can be treated with molecularly targeted drugs. And the percentage is (fortunately) destined to grow quickly thanks to the results obtained from the research – reports Silvia Novello, Ordinary Medical Oncology, University of Turin, Head of Pulmonary Oncology SSD, AOU “San Luigi Gonzaga” of Orbassano and President of WALCE Onlus ( Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe).

An emblematic case concerns the KRASG12C mutation, which in Italy has 4,500 cases every year and which until now could only be dealt with with a standard approach, based on chemotherapy and immunotherapy, and with results that are often less satisfactory than the general average. Recently, the European Commission authorized the first specific therapy for patients with advanced NSCLC with KRASG12C mutation who have already undergone previous systemic treatment. The possibility of resorting to a molecularly targeted drugas part of what is called “precision medicine”, is destined to change clinical practice, offering new hope to those affected by this form of lung cancer “.