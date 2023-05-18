Lung cancer: Between advances and gaps in care / Interview with an oncologist

PHARMA FACTS

Munich (ots)

Lung cancer treatment is a “very dynamic field,” says lung cancer expert Professor Dr. Juergen Wolf from Cologne. In recent years, many new, targeted therapies have entered the healthcare system. But a third of the patients for whom the therapies are an option do not receive them.

In an interview, Prof. Dr. Wolf: “The prerequisite” for the use of innovative precision drugs is “extensive molecular testing. This is now prescribed in all guidelines, but many patients fall through the cracks: they are not tested. And if they are not tested, then they are not treated properly.” The result: Thousands of years of life lost – each year. “We actually have good medical care in Germany, but bringing innovations to the area we are delaying.” You can read the interview in full length here:

More articles, news and graphics on the subject of cancer: https://pharma-fakten.de/schlagworte/schlagwort/krebs/.

Immuno-oncology: A “sensational progress”

The year 2011 marked a turning point in cancer treatment. The first immunologically active substance enters the regular supply. These active ingredients have provided enormous progress, especially in lung cancer. But many patients do not benefit from it. Structural hurdles slow down progress. That was the topic at a forum organized by the Immuno-Oncology Foundation of the research-based pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb.

https://pharma-fakten.de/news/immunonkologie-ein-sensationeller-fortschritt/

Lung cancer: Targeted therapies make the difference

Despite all the advances, the prognosis after a lung cancer diagnosis is still poor. It is the leading cause of cancer death in men and is expected to exceed the number of breast cancer diagnoses in many countries by 2030. Targeted drug therapies are available for an increasing number of patients. But their potential is underused.

https://ots.de/RCCSMe

Personalized medicine: What the certification of two top oncological centers means for cancer patients

Certified cancer centers have been around for a long time – but now, with the Charité in Berlin and the University Hospital in Freiburg, the first locations have also received certification as “Centers for Personalized Medicine”. What that means and how cancer patients can come into contact with such a center, we discussed with Professor Dr. Spoken to Ulrich Keilholz. He is director of the Charité Comprehensive Cancer Center and at the same time deputy chairman of the certification commission ZPM.

When reprinting, please state the source: pharma-fakten.de

Please send specimen copies to [email protected]

PHARMA FACTS – An initiative by drug manufacturers in Germany

PHARMA FACTS is an initiative of Pharma Facts eV, in which 16 companies from the pharmaceutical industry are organized. The core of the initiative is the online platform www.pharma-fakten.de, on which an independent editorial team is continuously working. Pharma Facts has been reporting regularly on health topics since 2014. The focus is on the research and development of new drugs for a wide variety of indications as well as health policy and economic backgrounds.

Original content from: PHARMA FAKTEN, transmitted by news aktuell