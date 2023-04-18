Lung cancer, does immunotherapy work before and after surgery

After the results obtained in recent years in metastatic disease, today patients with lung cancer receive new good news: those diagnosed at an early stage can take advantage of a new treatment strategy. This is demonstrated by the positive results of the study which investigated the action of durvalumab, an immunotherapy drug, in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy before surgery and as adjuvant monotherapy after surgery. Patients with resectable early stage (IIA-IIIB) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the trial had a statistically and clinically significant improvement in event-free survival compared with neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone followed by surgery. The findings were presented at the plenary session of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

“The importance of the data from the AEGEAN study is such as to determine a change in the therapeutic paradigm of early stage non-small cell lung cancer, a turning point in the history of thoracic oncology after the progress already achieved in metastatic disease – says Giulia Pasello , researcher in oncology at the University of Padua and Medical Director Oncology Medica 2 of the Veneto Oncological Institute of Padua. “The AEGEAN study demonstrates that immunotherapy with durvalumab combined with chemotherapy before surgery and monotherapy after surgery improves complete pathological response, which indicates the absence of residual disease. A result that translates into a significant improvement in event-free survival and, therefore, a substantial reduction in the risk of recurrence”.

A clinical need yet to be satisfied

About 30% of patients with non-small cell lung cancer are diagnosed early enough to undergo surgery. Nonetheless, recurrence is still frequent in the early stages of the disease. “The ‘traditional’ chemotherapy fails to have a significant impact on the reduction of the risk of local or distant disease recurrence in percentages greater than 5%,” explains Marcello Tiseo, Associate Professor of Oncology, Director of the School of Specialization in Medical Oncology of the University of Parma and PDTA coordinator of Thoracic Oncology of the Parma University Hospital.

The multidisciplinary team

For an adequate diagnostic-staging classification and for a correct selection of patients to whom the best therapeutic option can be offered, the work of the multidisciplinary team is fundamental, which primarily includes oncologist, pulmonologist, surgeon and radiotherapist. “Accurate radiological and endoscopic staging is essential, the first step in immediately defining the entire treatment strategy. In this sense, close collaboration with surgeons is very important in order to be able to offer patients increasingly effective integrated therapeutic approaches thanks to innovative therapies, such as the perioperative one which was a ‘winning’ result in the AEGEAN study”, continues Tiseo.

A new strategy

“The addition of durvalumab, before and after surgery, has the potential to become a key strategy that can change the history of early-stage non-small cell lung cancer, significantly increasing the chances of cure,” said Silvia Novello, WALCE President. (Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe), Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Turin and Head of Pulmonary Oncology at the San Luigi Gonzaga Hospital in Orbassano -. The results of the AEGEAN study confirm the importance of evaluating in a multidisciplinary way even the initial stages of lung cancer with additional considerations in the diagnostic and therapeutic context. Even for the patient who is a candidate for surgery, it is desirable to be able to offer the best therapeutic strategy, integrating the surgery with innovative treatments, before and after the surgery itself. This perioperative approach potentially offers the possibility of treating a greater number of patients and also with less invasive surgical interventions: neoadjuvant chemo-immunotherapy is in fact capable of reducing the size of the tumor and the perioperative treatment also offers the possibility of reducing the risk of recurrence”.

The study will continue as scheduled to determine key secondary endpoints including disease-free survival (DFS) and overall survival (OS).