Lung Cancer even without Smoking, pollution will make us all ill

The chances of getting lung cancer even without smoking are increasingly high, and pollution is to blame.

A study has demonstrated the mechanisms that lead to the triggering of the disease, and the results are very reassuring.

past thecoronavirus emergencynow WHO’s attention is directed to other global health threats: antibiotic resistance is one of these, but now the alarm comes from pollution.

That a’air filled with toxic substances can make you ill, and even seriously, it has been known for some time. But it studio which has been elaborated recently allowed to understand better what are the mechanisms that trigger the growth of “crazy” cells and above all that not only smokers are at riskOn the contrary.

Lung cancer even without smoking, here’s who is most at risk

I numbers pertaining to lung cancer cases at the level world they are more and more alarmingand the scientific community has been aware of it for some time.

To cite one source of these, a report submitted to Congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology in Paris reports that every year lung cancer causes at least 6,000 deaths even among non-smokerseven if the “vice” of the Tobacco (or similar according to further studies that do not exclude the danger of e-cigs) is the one that grinds the most victims ever, about 1.3 million a year.

Attention now also focuses on the 300 thousand deaths due to lung cancer that occurred all over the world: because the cause would be not smoking butexposure to pollutionand more precisely to the (already known) fine particulate matter PM2-5. That, for example, produced by the use of motor vehicles.

What emerges from latest searcheshowever, is not only a confirmation of the obvious that breathing polluted air is bad for your health, but a revolutionary demonstration which pertains to i reaction mechanisms of the lungs.

In practice, to explain in a less technical way what scientists have seen with experiments on mice, we all have “sleeping” geneswhat if exposed to pollutants would trigger the cancer.

Among other things, the alarm of the researchers is aimed at making it clear, even to Governments, that we still know little about how many harmful substances we breathe every day. By identifying the mechanisms of mutation of dormant genes, and investigating the dynamics, it will be possible to open the way to the conception of new drugs or treatmentsable to “correct” the behaviors of the human body that increase the risks.

Finally, let us recall that in recent times many psychological problems have been associated with living conditions in contaminated natural environments. In practice, if we fail to protect the environment we will inexorably destroy our health, both mental and physical.

