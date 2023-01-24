Home Health Lung cancer, free screening to «Pope John»: registrations are underway
Health

Lung cancer, free screening to «Pope John»: registrations are underway

by admin
Lung cancer, free screening to «Pope John»: registrations are underway

Pope John XXIII of Bergamo has been given the opportunity to participate in the first national screening program for the early diagnosis of lung cancer

. Subjects between the ages of 55 and 75, heavy smokers or who have quit for less than 15 years and in possession of specific requisites can register to undergo the exams free of charge. Pope John XXIII is the only center that will carry out the tests in the Lombardy Region, in addition to the National Cancer Institute of Milan, which coordinates the 18 centers of the Italian Pulmonary Screening Network (RISP). RISP Italian Pulmonary Screening Network was created with the aim of achieving an early diagnosis of lung cancer. The project, promoted by the Ministry of Health,

aims to recruit 10,000 candidates throughout Italy a

high risk for this pathology and to undergo a chest CT scan.

See also  Agenas: in 17 regions department occupancy rooms, Val d'Aosta 45% - Health

You may also like

E-cigarettes prohibited by law? The news of the...

Acute myeloid leukemia, the Italian experimentation with CAR-Natural...

Competitions for medical managers at the ASP, the...

“San Giovanni di Dio” Hospital, Giuseppa Mira is...

Prostate cancer, a new targeted therapy after chemotherapy

Alzheimer’s, the first warning signs (not to be...

the coach Stefania Fogliata banned from gyms –...

Type 2 diabetes: the infallible breakfast trick to...

Slimming friendly pizza: the ingredients for the light...

“I asked the nurse for help, she said...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy