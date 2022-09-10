What we breathe can hurt us enough to cause lung cancer in people who have never smoked. The news, which also represents an alarm, comes from the European Congress of Oncology underway in Paris where scientists from the Francis Crick Institute and University College London have presented new data thanks to which a new mechanism has been identified through which particles Very small pollutants in the air can trigger lung cancer in non-smokers. A reminder that taking care of the environment is a priority, but also an opportunity for new prevention and therapy approaches.

All the fault of fine dust

What the British researchers have ascertained through their research, funded by Cancer Research of Great Britain, is that the particles, which are typically found in vehicle exhausts and in fossil fuel smoke, are associated with the risk of lung cancer not a small cell (NSCLC), thus accounting for over 250,000 lung cancer deaths annually globally. “The same particles in the air that result from the combustion of fossil fuels and which negatively impact climate change also have a direct impact on human health through an important and previously overlooked carcinogenic mechanism in lung cells,” he says. Charles Swanton of the Francis Crick Institute and Cancer Research UK who presented the research results at the ESMO Presidential Symposium.

Risk from pollution versus smoke

The risk of lung cancer from air pollution is lower than that from smoking, but the fact is, we have no control over what we all breathe. “Globally – continues Swanton – the number of people who are exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution is higher than those who are exposed to the toxic chemicals of cigarette smoke. These new data make us understand how strong the link is between climatic and human health “.

Genetic mutations in non-smokers

The new findings are based on human and laboratory research on mutations in a gene called EGFR that are seen in about half of people with lung cancer who have never smoked. In a study of nearly half a million people living in England, South Korea and Taiwan, exposure to increasing concentrations of airborne particulate matter (PM) of 2.5 micrometers (μm) in diameter was linked to an increased risk of non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR mutations. In laboratory studies, scientists at the Francis Crick Institute showed that the same pollutant particles (PM2.5) promoted rapid changes in airway cells that had mutations in EGFR and another lung cancer-related gene called KRAS.

Inflammation and pollution

Not only that: the researchers also found that air pollution drives the influx of macrophages that release the inflammatory mediator, interleukin-1β, favoring the expansion of cells with EGFR mutations in response to exposure to PM2.5. and that interleukin-1β blockade inhibited the onset of lung cancer.

Driver mutations and pollution

In a final set of experiments, Francis Crick’s team used a state-of-the-art mutation profile of small samples of ‘normal’ lung tissue and found EGFR and KRAS ‘driver mutations’ in 18% and 33% of the samples, respectively. normal lungs. Mutations that play a fundamental role in the development of neoplasms have been defined as “driver” mutations, as they are capable of conferring a growth advantage in affected cells. “We found that driver mutations in EGFR and KRAS genes, which are commonly found in lung cancers, are actually present in normal lung tissue and are a likely consequence of aging,” Swanton explains. “In our research, these mutations alone only weakly potentiated cancer in laboratory models. However, when lung cells with these mutations were exposed to air pollutants, we saw more tumors and these occurred more rapidly than when lung cells with these mutations were not exposed to pollutants, suggesting that air pollution promotes the initiation of lung cancer in cells that harbor genetic driver mutations. The next step is to find out why some lung cells with mutations become cancerous when exposed to pollutants while others don’t, ”concludes Swanton.

The new frontiers of prevention and therapies

Commenting on the results, Tony Mok, of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (not involved in the study) said: “Thanks to this research we can ask ourselves if, in the future, it will be possible to use lung CT scans to look for precancerous lesions in the lungs and try to reverse them with drugs such as cancer inhibitors. ‘interleukin-1β. We do not yet know if it will be possible to use a highly sensitive EGFR profile on blood or other samples to find non-smokers who are predisposed to lung cancer and could benefit from lung CT. “Researchers stress the importance of reducing air pollution. to reduce the risk of lung disease, including cancer. “We have known for a long time about the link between pollution and lung cancer and now we have a possible explanation for it. As fossil fuel consumption goes hand in hand with pollution and carbon emissions, we have a strong mandate to address these issues, both for environmental and health reasons, “concluded Mok.