Lung cancer: how patients’ survival and quality of life change thanks to immunotherapy

In our country, the decrease in cancer mortality is higher than the European average: -15% in men and -8% in women. Frederick Cappuzzodirector of Medical Oncology 2 at the Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori Regina Elena in Rome, explains how immunotherapy has changed the standard of care in various tumors in the metastatic stage so much so that today 21% of patients in lung cancer are alive at 4 years. Stephanie ValloneSecretary Walce, underlines the importance of prevention and information.

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

