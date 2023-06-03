Lung cancer immunotherapy before and after surgery reduces risk of death

A change of mentality, for the patient and for the surgeon. This is what the results obtained from a study suggest, which aimed to test the efficacy of immunotherapy before and after surgery in patients with the most common type of lung cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, at an early stage. The data, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting and published in the New England Journal of Medicine, say that this approach improves event-free survival and reduces the risk of recurrence. Thus indicating the change of strategy: do not start immediately with surgery but with pharmacological therapy. “The results are so important that we cannot deny this opportunity to our patients. Although in Italy there is still no approval for this use of pembrolizumab in our center, we do so by asking for off-label use”, explains Federico Cappuzzo, Director of Oncology Medica 2, ‘Regina Elena’ National Cancer Institute in Rome. But let’s go in order.

The patients involved in the trial, suffering from stage II, IIIA or IIIB resectable non-small cell lung cancer, were divided into two groups: the first received chemo before the operation and then placebo, the second also prembolizumab before and After. At a median follow-up of 25.2 months, patients in the second group had a 42% reduction in risk of recurrence, progression or death. The study continues to allow for further follow-up of overall survival, which is the other primary endpoint.

“Historically, more than half of patients with early stages of surgically removed non-small cell lung cancer recur – explains Federico Cappuzzo, Director of Medical Oncology 2, ‘Regina Elena’ National Cancer Institute in Rome -. Results from the KEYNOTE-671 study show that pembrolizumab-based regimen before and after surgery significantly reduces the risk of recurrence, progression or death by 42% compared with preoperative chemotherapy, regardless of PD-L1 expression and whether or not there is a complete pathological response.

The change of mentality

The data point a way, but changing the route is often not easy. “We must work to make everyone, patients and doctors, understand that scientific research confronts us with results that change clinical practice. Patients often want to remove the tumor as soon as possible, especially in the lung, and surgeons respond to this desire, but these data indicate another way, that of acting on the immune system as a first step”, comments Saverio Cinieri, president of Aiom.

Also because acting in this way does not compromise the surgical possibilities. “The results demonstrated that the pembrolizumab-based perioperative regimen did not affect the opportunity for complete resection, and improvements were observed regardless of whether complete pathological response was achieved. The key role of the multidisciplinary team therefore emerges for the adequate selection and correct management of patients with lung cancer”, concludes Cappuzzo.