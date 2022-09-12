There are lung cancer patients for whom there are few, very few therapeutic options at the time of diagnosis. They are people with advanced or metastatic disease, perhaps already elderly and with concomitant pathologies, who, due to their general health conditions, could not tolerate platinum-containing chemotherapy. Hope for the future, however, could come from the Ipsos study, whose first results were presented at the European society of medical oncology (Esmo) congress in Paris: immunotherapy with atezolizumab at the forefront is giving encouraging results in frail patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, improving both the survival rate and the quality of life of patients. However, more time and more data will be needed for a final evaluation and therefore to see a future application in clinical practice.

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed and the leading cause of cancer death worldwide. In 2020, there were 2.2 million new cases and 1.8 million deaths, mostly of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. In recent years, oncology has made a lot of progress and has achieved great therapeutic advances also in the treatment of advanced and metastatic lung cancer, almost quadrupling the survival of patients which today is around 20% five years after diagnosis. However, there are still patient populations with very high unmet needs. “Most of the patients who receive a diagnosis of advanced lung cancer are people who are on average over 70 years old, already suffering from other diseases often linked to tobacco use,” he explains. Salute Diego Cortinovis of the Asst San Gerardo Hospital of Monza, which contributed to the Ipsos study. These are patients who arrive at the diagnosis in non-optimal conditions and for whom it is not possible to proceed with chemotherapy therapies or with more or less aggressive combinations of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. “It seems strange to say, but for this category of patients, which represents roughly 20-30% of patients who refer to hospital clinics, we are stuck in oncological practices of 10-15 years ago, when therapies were only supportive or at most a single chemotherapy “.

The Ipsos study

In an attempt to offer new therapeutic options to these patients, the Ipsos study sought to investigate the effects of immunotherapy with atezolizumab by comparing them to those of mono-chemotherapy as the best current standard of treatment. “The more than 450 patients included in the Ipsos study were selected only on the basis of characteristics of fragility, therefore advanced age, over 70 years, with comorbidities or in any case in conditions such that they are unable to perform particular activities”, Cortinovis points out. . “No patient had received treatments prior to joining the clinical study and two years after starting atezolizumab therapy we saw a statistical improvement in the survival and quality of life of the patients.” Some patients treated with atezolizumab report improvements in cough, shortness of breath, pain and fatigue, with maintenance or partial recovery of autonomy. “To give an example, a patient who entered the clinic in a wheelchair before the treatment, afterwards enters without the need for this type of support,” adds the doctor.

It will still take time

These first data therefore seem positive and seem to indicate an advantage of immunotherapy over chemotherapy in a fragile population. However, it should be noted that it is not yet possible to talk about a forthcoming application in everyday clinical practice. In fact, more data and information are needed on the patient population that derives the maximum benefit from immunotherapy. “During the analysis of the data of the Ipsos study, a very significant fact emerged: the advantage of immunotherapy in this fragile population does not seem to be related to the expression of the tumor protein PD-L1”, a situation that has instead emerged in other similar studies “, Cortinovis explains. However, the study of other biomarkers in addition to PD-L1 and the patient’s clinical characteristics may constitute factors for identifying the people who would benefit most from immunotherapy alone in the subgroup of patients considered fragile “.

Finally, a careful evaluation of the toxicities of immunotherapy in these patients is necessary. “The toxicity profile of atezolizumab is not superior to that of chemotherapy, but the effects are different,” concludes Diego Cortinovis. “With this immunotherapy, immune system reactions directed against healthy structures of the patient’s organism, such as the thyroid or pancreas, can occur, which can result in disorders that compromise the overall benefit that the person can derive from the treatment.” Since atezolizumab has already been available for some time in Italy for the treatment of patients with lung cancer in particular, clinicians have learned to manage its toxicities. But, because the prognosis remains poor in frail people with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, one must be sure that the benefits of immunotherapy outweigh the drawbacks.