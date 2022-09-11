Home Health Lung cancer, immunotherapy improves long-term survival
Health

Lung cancer, immunotherapy improves long-term survival

by admin
Lung cancer, immunotherapy improves long-term survival

With a five-year survival rate of only 10%, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (Nsclc) remains firmly at the top of the sad list of the big killers of our time. Yet research in oncology is making important progress. At Esmo 2022, the congress of the European Society of medical oncology which is taking place in Paris, the results of two phase III studies (KEYNOTE-189 and KEYNOTE-407) were presented which attest to the good results of therapy with immunotherapy pembrolizumab in combination with chemotherapy: long-term survival improves. A concrete signal, which hopes to open a new season in therapies for one of the most difficult neoplasms to treat.

Esmo 2022, Aiom’s appeal: “Oncology is missing in the electoral programs. We need a plan for prevention “

by Irma D’Aria

Immunotherapy doubles the median overall survival

In patients with metastatic non-squamous Nsclc, the KEYNOTE-189 study tested the effects of pembrolizumab therapy in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy, showing a five-year overall survival (Os) rate of 19.4%. while with chemotherapy alone the Os reaches just 11.3%. This means that the median five-year overall survival doubles: it goes from 10.6 months with chemotherapy alone to 22 months with immunotherapy and first-line chemotherapy. “These results show significant improvements in the five-year survival of patients treated with pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy,” confirms Marina Garassino of the University of Chicago, who conducted the KEYNOTE-189 study. “They confirm the important role of these pembrolizumab-based regimens as a standard of care in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.”

See also  Well-known Otome game "Amnesia-Amnesia-" Switch Chinese version releases main character introduction "AMNESIA for Nintendo Switch"

Ovarian cancer: With targeted therapy, two out of three patients are alive at more than 5 years of age

by Irma D’Aria

The benefits for patients with squamous metastatic Nsclc

Similar benefits also for patients with squamous metastatic NSCLC. Results from the KEYNOTE-407 study showed a five-year overall survival rate of 18.4% with pembrolizumab plus carboplatin-paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel compared with 9.7% with chemotherapy alone. The risk of death with combined treatment is reduced by 29% and the median overall survival goes from 11.6 months with chemotherapy alone to 17.2 months. “Immunochemotherapy treatment is confirmed as a cornerstone of first-line lung cancer therapy”, comments Silvia Novello of the University of Turin and head of pulmonary oncology at the San Luigi Gonzaga Hospital in Orbassano. “In the KEYNOTE-407 study, pembrolizumab in combination with chemotherapy significantly improved five-year overall survival, doubling it compared to chemotherapy alone, with an important reduction in the risk of death.”

You may also like

The woman who smells Parkinson’s allowed the development...

Those recovered from Covid do not have to...

what are the damage to health?

Beware of eating chicken breast: here’s why

Don’t overdo it with sweeteners, for heart and...

Insulin: does the oral tablet come against diabetes?

Lung cancer: survival extends to 5 and a...

Closed number to Medicine, Udu and Verdi for...

Covid: 18 deaths, 15,565 new positives – Healthcare

Because living near water is good for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy