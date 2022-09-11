With a five-year survival rate of only 10%, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (Nsclc) remains firmly at the top of the sad list of the big killers of our time. Yet research in oncology is making important progress. At Esmo 2022, the congress of the European Society of medical oncology which is taking place in Paris, the results of two phase III studies (KEYNOTE-189 and KEYNOTE-407) were presented which attest to the good results of therapy with immunotherapy pembrolizumab in combination with chemotherapy: long-term survival improves. A concrete signal, which hopes to open a new season in therapies for one of the most difficult neoplasms to treat.

Esmo 2022, Aiom’s appeal: “Oncology is missing in the electoral programs. We need a plan for prevention “ by Irma D’Aria 09 September 2022



Immunotherapy doubles the median overall survival

In patients with metastatic non-squamous Nsclc, the KEYNOTE-189 study tested the effects of pembrolizumab therapy in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy, showing a five-year overall survival (Os) rate of 19.4%. while with chemotherapy alone the Os reaches just 11.3%. This means that the median five-year overall survival doubles: it goes from 10.6 months with chemotherapy alone to 22 months with immunotherapy and first-line chemotherapy. “These results show significant improvements in the five-year survival of patients treated with pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy,” confirms Marina Garassino of the University of Chicago, who conducted the KEYNOTE-189 study. “They confirm the important role of these pembrolizumab-based regimens as a standard of care in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.”

Ovarian cancer: With targeted therapy, two out of three patients are alive at more than 5 years of age by Irma D’Aria September 10, 2022



The benefits for patients with squamous metastatic Nsclc

Similar benefits also for patients with squamous metastatic NSCLC. Results from the KEYNOTE-407 study showed a five-year overall survival rate of 18.4% with pembrolizumab plus carboplatin-paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel compared with 9.7% with chemotherapy alone. The risk of death with combined treatment is reduced by 29% and the median overall survival goes from 11.6 months with chemotherapy alone to 17.2 months. “Immunochemotherapy treatment is confirmed as a cornerstone of first-line lung cancer therapy”, comments Silvia Novello of the University of Turin and head of pulmonary oncology at the San Luigi Gonzaga Hospital in Orbassano. “In the KEYNOTE-407 study, pembrolizumab in combination with chemotherapy significantly improved five-year overall survival, doubling it compared to chemotherapy alone, with an important reduction in the risk of death.”