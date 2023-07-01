Lung cancer in (young) non-smokers – and how it is diagnosed

Smoking is a major risk factor for lung cancer. But people who don’t smoke can also get sick, like the two young women Laura and Lisa. You report in conversation with the stern about their life between everyday life and the fear that their lifetime is running out.

Just a moment ago, Lisa B.*’s dearest wish was to become pregnant and to start a family with her husband. They had made a plan for their lives. Today, the 34-year-old from Hamburg doesn’t plan more than three months ahead because she doesn’t know how much time she has left. Her diagnosis: terminal lung cancer.

Access to all STERN PLUS content and articles from the print magazine

Ad-free & can be canceled at any time

Already registered?

Login here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

