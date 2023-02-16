Listen to the audio version of the article

Discharged 48 hours after being operated on for lung cancer and followed up at home with telemedicine, managing to reduce hospital stay days to 2 compared to an average of 5 with traditional surgery. It is the result of a new protocol developed and validated with a clinical study by the Thoracic Surgery team of the Irccs Humanitas Clinical Institute of Rozzano and published in Cancer.

«The protocol – explains its creator and coordinator, Edoardo Bottoni, thoracic surgeon in charge of the Humanitas robotic surgery program – involved patients aged between 18 and 75 years with lung cancer and sent for robotic surgery. All had a helper at home (caregiver) and they proved to be able to interact with the electronic device used for television visits. The advantages found are: better recovery after surgery and less pain thanks to the remote support of the anesthesiologists. The patients also confirmed how easy it is to follow the instructions of the medical and nursing staff from home”.

The basis of the program is robotic lung surgery which, due to its minimally invasive characteristics, favors a better post-operative recovery. Hence the idea of ​​following patients at home after discharge, also managing to reduce waiting lists.

«The program started in 2022 – explains Marco Alloisio, head of Thoracic Surgery at the Humanitas Clinical Institute – as a response to the needs caused by the pandemic, which prompted hospitals to reorganize their paths to protect the most fragile people, such as cancer patients . Even in the surgical field, technology has proven to be a solution for reducing the stay in the ward, protecting the safety of patients”.

Last but not least, the New Eras protocol has demonstrated the sustainability of robotic surgery programs in terms of both machine costs (in proportion to hospitalization time) and rapid access to surgery for patients.