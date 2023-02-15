Discharged from hospital just 48 hours after surgery for lung cancer and followed up at home, remotely, with telemedicine. This is made possible by a new protocol developed and validated with a clinical study by the Thoracic Surgery team of the IRCCS Humanitas Clinical Institute in Rozzano, which presents the first results on Cancer.

New “mixed” care pathways

We learned it with Covid-19: exploiting the full potential of remote monitoring to manage patients at home, minimizing the time spent in hospital, can protect the most fragile people. How are, for example, cancer patients. It is one of the faces of telemedicine, a broad concept that also provides for the possibility of guaranteeing home assistance thanks to special tools capable of monitoring some patient parameters and sending them online to the doctors who are treating them. This is how new “mixed” care pathways are born, which provide for admission to the hospital and, shortly after the intervention or the planned therapy, protected discharges, supervised at a distance. In this context, the new Humanitas protocol, called New Eras (Enhanced Recovery After Surgery) is one of the most interesting experiments: it consists of following patients discharged after a robotic surgery for lobectomy (lung resection, usually for a ) thanks to special electronic devices.

Lung cancer, the app that monitors patients in real time by TIZIANA MORICONI

09 June 2020

I study

The program started in 2022, to reorganize the hospital pathways of the most fragile people put to the test by the pandemic. The idea was to follow at home, after discharge, patients operated on the lung with robotic surgery, a method which, being less invasive than the traditional one, favors a better post-operative recovery. The validation of this experimental protocol took place with a clinical study involving a dozen patients aged between 18 and 75 years with lung cancer and operated on lobectomy (removal of one of the lung lobes) in robotic surgery. All patients had a caregiver at home and were able to interact with the electronic device used for television visits, said Edoardo Bottoni, thoracic surgeon in charge of the Humanitas robotic surgery program, who devised and coordinated the protocol. It is a small device connected to the smartphone capable of monitoring all post-discharge vital signs (pressure, saturation, heart rate, temperature), which patients had to record up to four times a day and which surgeons in the hospital could consult through an app.

Blood cancers, so the patient is followed up online by Tina Simoniello

January 11, 2022



Tracking via app

Before surgery, patients were instructed in detail on the use of the device provided by the hospital, with tests in the presence of medical staff to verify that everything worked. On the day of discharge, generally 48 hours after the operation, the patients returned home with drainage, which was also managed remotely by the doctor with a televisit. If the parameters showed a sudden and suspicious change, or in the presence of adverse events, patients had a direct telephone line and possibly a protected route for rehospitalization. The reporting of a change in vital signs – the researchers write in Cancer – occurred only 27 times out of 427 measurements, and only one was considered critical and was managed at home. Otherwise, there were no postoperative complications or a readmission to hospital was required.

COPD, the app monitors patients by Dario Rubino

01 February 2022



Hospitalization: from 5 to 2 days

The results of the study, which however must be confirmed by further analyzes on a larger sample of patients, therefore seem encouraging, conclude the Humanitas researchers: from a health point of view, the New Eras protocol has made it possible to reduce the days of hospital stay compared to an average of 5 with traditional surgery. But the benefits, not negligible, are also economic: the program has in fact made it possible to estimate a saving of around 500 euros for each patient compared to what occurs in patients undergoing the same operation of removal of the pulmonary lobe with traditional surgery.