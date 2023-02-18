It’s called Lucent (which stands for Lung Cancer Observational Study) and it’s a new study that aims to standardize the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer throughout Italy by making precision medicine accessible to as many patients as possible. The study, sponsored by Roberto CrisciFull Professor of Thoracic Surgery at the University of L’Aquila, was presented today in an online national conference entitled “The surgical treatment of pulmonary neoplasms”.

The importance of genomic profiling

Lung cancer is the third most common neoplasm in Italy, with just under 44,000 diagnoses estimated in 2022, growing strongly among women and (less) in men. Progress in the oncological field is also being achieved in lung cancer which, in recent years, has recorded improvements in the prognostic field thanks to personalized medicine and new therapies that have opened up interesting perspectives, but much still remains to be done. “The genomic profiling of the patient, after the study of the possible genomic alterations, allows to treat in a more targeted way, even if the percentage of patients who present them are a minority”, explains Crisci.

More homogeneity for the NGS

It is important to make these diagnostic tools homogeneous, in particular the NGS (Next Generation Sequencing), still present in a few centres. “It is appropriate – underlines Crisci – that those affected by this pathology turn to the reference institutes and can access the most targeted treatments. In today’s conference, the absolute importance of the multidisciplinary team was reaffirmed involving surgeons, medical oncologists, radiotherapists, anatomical pathologists, genetic biologists, psycho-oncologists, in order to better manage the complexity of a pathology with extremely significant numbers and which of incorrect lifestyles, first of all smoking. Covid-19 has increased the number of smokers in our country, and it is necessary to insist on prevention campaigns that must be increasingly targeted, especially towards young people”.

A multidisciplinary approach

The objective of the Lucent study will be precisely to analyze the different treatment strategies that can homogenize the paths of diagnosis and treatment. “Too often – adds the surgeon – the multidisciplinary approach is active only on paper. On the other hand, a continuous comparison is essential that can allow sharing and an increasingly personalized approach also for these neoplasms “.

La survey

The Lucent study, independent and non-profit, sets itself ambitious goals, for this reason an observational survey will be carried out which will involve centers throughout Italy, from north to south of the peninsula, with the aim of collecting a number of statistically significant cases to make it an important tool, not only for clinicians, but also for institutions and patient associations.