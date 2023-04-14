Lung cancer – Is called Sybil, Sybil, like the Greek oracle, and is a model of artificial intelligence developed by the Massachusetts Institute of technology (MIT) able to analyse her lungs e predict the areas where a tumor will form in the next few years.

Together, researchers from MIT and MGH developed this tool that can predict with 86 to 94 percent accuracy whether a person will develop lung cancer in the next year.

FURTHER INFORMATION

This tool represents a revolution in assessing the risk of lung cancer, which is one of the deadliest.

Pancreatic cancer, the combination of two drugs could enhance chemotherapy: the study

Early diagnosis, why it is important

“It is important to know that if lung cancer is detected early, the long-term outcome is significantly better. The five-year survival rate is approaching 70%, whereas if you catch it when it’s advanced, the five-year survival rate is just under 10%,” says Florian Fintelmann, MGCC interventional thoracic radiologist and co-author of the new work. .

Sibilla could be critical to screening because she analyzes image data without the assistance of a radiologist to predict a patient’s risk of developing future lung cancer within six years.

Co-author Lecia V. Sequist, medical oncologist, lung cancer expert and director of the MGH Center for Innovation in Early Cancer Detection, says the team’s findings with Sybil are important “because lung cancer screening it’s not being used to its full potential in the US or globally, and Sybil could help us fill that gap.”

“The next step in the research will be to prospectively test Sybil in people at risk for lung cancer who have not smoked or who have quit for decades,” Sequist says. There is a growing population of lung cancer patients who are classified as non-smokers. Non-smoking women are more likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer than non-smoking men. Globally, more than 50% of women diagnosed with lung cancer are non-smokers, compared to 15-20% of men, according to the MIT website which explains how Sybil works.

Anti-cancer and heart attack vaccines, Moderna launches the revolution: by 2030 the first mRna serums. Here’s how they work

Lung cancer, Sylvia’s story

MIT professor Regina Barzilay, co-author of the article published in the Journal of Clinacal Oncology and head of the AI ​​faculty at the Jameel Clinic, who is also a fellow of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, credits the joint efforts of MIT and MGH on Sybil to Sylvia, sister of a close friend of Barzilay and one of Sequist’s patients. “Sylvia was young, healthy and athletic, and she never smoked,” recalls Barzilay. “When she began coughing, neither her doctors nor her family initially suspected that lung cancer could be the cause. By the time she received her diagnosis and met Dr. Sequist, the disease was too advanced to reverse. When we mourned Sylvia’s passing, we couldn’t stop thinking about how many other patients have similar journeys.”