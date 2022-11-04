Although lung cancer is one of the most diagnosed cancers in Italy, the first cause of cancer death in men and the second in women, 67% of Italians say they know little about this disease and 9 out of 10 interviewees stress the importance of promoting information campaigns aimed at the entire population. This is what emerged from a research conducted on 800 people, born within “Breathink – we think together about lung cancer”, the open innovation initiative conceived with the aim of finding innovative solutions to gaps in the management of the disease. After listening to doctors, patients and caregivers, the project, launched by Astrazeneca, has reached its final phase: on 10 and 11 November, healthcare professionals, start-ups, university professors and innovation experts will discuss it at Milan LUISS Hub to evaluate projects that can really be of support to clinicians and patients.

Lung cancer

In Italy, approximately 41,000 new cases were estimated in 2020 – 27,550 among men and 13,300 among women – while the estimate of deaths in 2021 reached 34,000. Five years after diagnosis, the net survival in the male population is 16% while in the female population it is 23%. These data clearly show how insidious this neoplasm is. In fact, the difficulty in diagnosing the disease at an early stage is complicit: in most cases it is identified when it is already in an advanced stage and it is more difficult to intervene.

The five gaps to be filled

What, then, are the critical issues that weigh in the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer? By comparing the views of healthcare professionals (oncologists, surgeons, radiotherapists, pulmonologists, molecular biologists and psycho-oncologists) and patient associations (WALCE – Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe and IPOP – Together for Patients of Pulmonary Oncology), five most important have been identified.

1 – Difficulty in the flow of information – Often the difficulties of communication between patients, specialists and patient associations create a general misinformation on the state of the disease, the treatments and the treatment path.

2 – Inhomogeneous diagnostic pathways – The lack of homogeneity in the management of the diagnostic process and in the exchange of information within the multidisciplinary team can hinder the patient’s timely access to the most effective therapy for the type of tumor he suffers.

3 – Pantient Reported Outcomes and clinical practice not sufficiently integrated – No one like the patient can assess the impact of therapies on quality of life. Through Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO), i.e. the outcomes reported by patients with respect to their own state of health, it is possible to translate their experiences into measurable, comparable and usable data in the process of evaluating the effectiveness of a treatment. If integrated into clinical practice, taking into account the structural and economic constraints of the various hospitals, they can help define the most suitable treatment and disease management strategies for each patient.

4 – Need for constant monitoring – 73% of respondents stress the importance of constant monitoring and the need for patients to be informed and reassured in a timely manner in the prevention, recognition and management of adverse events. This would help improve quality of life, motivation and therapeutic adherence.

5 – Being able to count on a reference figure – Without a reference figure – such as, for example, the oncologist – with whom to build a relationship of trust and on whom to rely to have constant support throughout the treatment process, it becomes difficult to face the treatment process correctly.

From needs to solutions

The objective of the two-day Breathink will be to devise concrete solutions. “In recent years, significant progress has been made in the fight against lung cancer: from diagnostic techniques to treatment prospects. This is a completely new scenario for the patient, who today can count on an increase in the prospect of life – he comments Silvia Novello, President of WALCE Onlus – At the same time, the need to analyze and understand completely new needs, both of the patient and of the caregivers, also emerged. For this – concludes the oncologist – we believe that projects such as ‘Breathink’ are of the highest value, both because they bring all the figures involved in the treatment process around a table, and because they start from listening to the needs to generate shared solutions together ” .