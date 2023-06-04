Lung cancer, the hope of being able to heal grows for those who take a new drug after surgery – breaking latest news

Of True Martinella

85% of patients with early stage lung cancer are alive five years after diagnosis. The new strategy (in tablets and well tolerated) is already available in Italy

Among the most important news coming from the annual congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (Asco), underway in Chicago, are the data from the ADAURA study, already in the center of the attention of experts at the 2020 conference. Three years ago the first results were illustrated as particularly promising in the plenary session, the most important one – he recalls Filippo de Marinis, director of the Division of Thoracic Oncology at the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) in Milan and principal investigator of the study for Italy —. We said that the foundations were laid for a change in therapy which until then was considered standard in the initial stages of the disease. With the updates presented today in Chicago, again in the plenary session, we can state without any doubts that the epochal change has taken place and it is truly important: 85% of patients treated with osimertinib alive five years after diagnosis and recovery is not far away. An even more significant progress if one considers that lung cancer is still the deadliest in Italy today and, with 41,000 new cases each year, one of the most frequent.

Sick candidates for recovery? 682 patients with early stage non-small cell lung cancer (IB-IIIA) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations. More than 80% of the new cases of lung cancer recorded each year in Italy are non-small cell carcinoma and about 15% have a EGFR mutation. We are talking about more or less 6,000 people in our country who receive this diagnosis every year – continues de Marinis – and the results shown at Asco indicate an unprecedented result as adjuvant therapy, that is, post-operation: the medicine osimertinib given for three years after radical surgery reduced the 5-year risk of recurrence by 77% and that of death by 51% (compared to those on chemo or placebo). Five years after diagnosis, 88% of patients were alive and free from disease, compared with 78% of those who received placebo. For the first time we have managed to obtain, in radically operated patients, both an advantage in disease-free survival and a lengthening of overall survival. Disease-free survival is approximately five and a half years (65.8 months) for those who take this drug, compared to almost two and a half years for those who take the placebo. Furthermore, over time, osimertinib reduces the risk of central nervous system recurrence. Can we talk about healing? With all the caution with which we usually talk about recovery from cancer, especially lung cancer, it is evident that if 85% of stage II and IIIA operated patients survive at 5 years, we are very close to being able to use this term for patients with mutation common of the EGFR gene (mostly non-smokers) radically operated replies the expert.

The new drug is already available in Italy Lung cancer is a sneaky disease, which it gives no symptoms until it is already advanced or metastatic, so only 30% of people are operable when they discover the neoplasm. However, nearly half of patients who are diagnosed are stage IB and three-quarters of those are stage IIIA relapse within five yearsdespite the surgery. Until a few years ago this type of patient (those with stage IB-IIIA non-small cell carcinoma) were candidates for postoperative chemotherapy to prevent possible recurrences, with unsatisfactory results – explains de Marinis -. Thus, in the face of the results of the ADAURA study, at the end of 2022 the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) approved the reimbursement of osimertinib, which has now become the standard therapy prescribed for three years. A convenient cure to take (in tablets) and with excellent tolerability: the most frequent side effects are, in the first months of treatment, acne, diarrhea and chronic fatigue, but overall the quality of life is optimal.

Look for the mutation and match the most effective drug This news confirms how crucial it is to investigate whether and which genetic alterations are present within the tumor of each patient. information that can make a big difference — remember Silvia Novello, professor of medical oncology at the Oncology Department of the University of Turin and head of the Thoracic Oncology Structure at San Luigi Gonzaga in Orbassano —: also on the basis of any DNA mutations, in fact, that for many types of cancer today it is decided the therapy. Oncologists opt for a drug or a combination of drugs based on the so-called "molecular profile" of the neoplasm. Genetic tests, especially Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), are a key tool not only for a correct diagnosis, but also for a personalized approach to therapy. In recent years, several genetic mutations have been discovered that play a key role in lung cancer (such as ALK, EGFR, KRAS, BRAF, ROS) and, consequently, various new drugs have been developed capable of blocking or slowing down its advance, making patients gain months and years of life – concludes de Marinis —. Further steps forward in this direction are illustrated at Asco 2023, emerging from the results of various experiments with immunotherapy, targeted therapies and new drug-conjugated antibodies.