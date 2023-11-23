Lung cancer, the Italian screening program sets the tone

Italy is the only country in the European Union to have an active program throughout the national territory that combines the early diagnosis of lung tumors and chronic cardiopulmonary pathology with pharmacological support for smoking cessation. It is the program carried out by the Italian Pulmonary Screening Network, approved and financed by the Ministry of Health in 2021 with 2 million euros, which to date has collected the participation of over 19 thousand potentially candidate heavy smokers, of whom approximately 8 thousand have carried out the first test screening. To promote increasingly widespread participation in the screening program, the awareness campaign “New options. New paths”, promoted by AstraZeneca, with the collaboration of the Walce association, Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe.

RISP network of excellence at European level

The characteristics of the screening program – which combines the prevention of lung cancer with that of cardiovascular diseases, to which will add a smoking dissuasion program – make it unique in Europe. And for this reason the working group that gave rise to the RISP was involved in two programs for the coordination and implementation of lung screening in Europe: 4-ITLR and SOLACE. In this way, RISP will be able to obtain new European funding in 2024, but it is essential that the organizational machinery and screening activity continue in the next two years, the experts underline. “Our proposal to the Ministry of Health is to continue recruitment in 2024 and reach the minimum number of 10 thousand volunteers in three years, supporting recruitment in the most active centers with new funds, where bookings for CT scans have already exceeded the target established, and possibly adding other centers that have the competence requirements and have asked to participate in the RISP”, underlines Ugo Pastorino, director of Thoracic Surgery of the IRCCS National Cancer Institute Foundation and inspirer of the screening program.

How screening works

Volunteers – smokers aged between 55 and 70, with an average consumption of 20 cigarettes a day for 30 years – can apply through the program’s website or app. After the individual telephone contact, which confirms the risk profile and the requirements for recruitment, the volunteers are directed to carry out the first lung screening test: as of 21 November 2023, 10,004 volunteers have already been deemed eligible and 8,051 have performed the first chest CT. A result that represents respectively 129% and 100% of the total target assigned by the Ministry of Health at the time of financing the project. After an average follow-up of 6.1 months, the screening allowed the detection of 64 lung tumors, equal to 0.9% of all subjects who performed the first test. Of these, 59% were in the early stages.

The role of artificial intelligence

Thanks to Artificial Intelligence programs it is possible to quantify for each volunteer the coronary calcifications, the global percentage of pulmonary emphysema, and the volume and density of solid nodules. Data that allows us to define the individual risk profile, evaluate the growth of nodules, and provide diagnostic support with automatic reading in the second year of screening. And also on this front, the experts who are part of the Network ask the Ministry to continue financing the program, which in total would still need 1 million euros.

The addition of anti-smoking medication

59% of the subjects screened in the RISP are active smokers, 36% have joined the cessation process and 11% have stopped smoking, but without free pharmacological support. However, RISP has entrusted a pharmaceutical company with the development of an industrial galenic product for smoking dissuasion (cytisine) and the National Cancer Institute has taken on the financial burden of producing 1.2 million tablets, to be offer free to 6,000 active smokers who will accept pharmacological support for smoking cessation in all RISP centers.

The information campaign

“The main risk factor for this neoplasm is smoking and it is therefore essential to focus attention on primary prevention and on the population’s awareness that an incorrect lifestyle strongly influences the development of the disease. Secondary prevention is also equally important, because the diagnoses that occur following screening interventions allow the tumor to be identified in the initial stages of the disease and thus extend patients’ life expectancy – explained Professor Giorgio Vittorio Scagliotti, Director Medical Oncology AOU San Luigi Gonzaga of Orbassano (TO) and Full Professor at the University of Turin. This is why the new awareness campaign aims to raise awareness among the population about the existence and importance of screening as a form of prevention, inform them about the possibility of carrying out molecular genetic tests to identify the possible presence of mutations and about the benefits of adjuvant therapies for operable disease and innovative pharmacological therapies for unresectable tumors.

“Until recently, surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy were the only therapeutic options available for the treatment of lung cancer. But today patients have innovative pharmacological therapies available which consolidate the results of surgery (adjuvant therapies), which improve the effectiveness of surgery even when administered before the operation itself or which can constitute a potentially curative approach in the event that the tumor does not is operable. Among these important therapeutic innovations there are new molecularly targeted drugs and immunotherapy which are considered first choice treatments for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) D – declared Professor Silvia Novello, Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Turin Studies and President WALCE –. It is essential, therefore, that people are aware of all the treatment options available and the ‘New Options’ campaign. New Paths’ aims to focus attention on the importance of correct information on the personalized treatment path for each patient. Each lung tumor is a story in itself and it is necessary to identify ad hoc paths for each individual patient.”